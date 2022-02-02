The Nikon D500 has officially been discontinued – though there are still some new units available to buy, so you can still grab one if you act quickly!

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, the Nikon D500 was released in 2016 and, while it is still an excellent APS-C camera for wildlife and landscape photography, like most brands Nikon is channeling its energy into mirrorless systems.

• Read more: Best Nikon cameras

The Nikon D500 was a bit of a game changer for anyone shooting sports and wildlife. It was the long-awaited successor to the Nikon D300s, offering the perfect balance of speed, resolution and a crop factor that meant you could get even more reach out of your telephoto zoom. Photographers that had switched to a full-frame camera in those seven years between were switching back, in favor of something slightly smaller and better suited to fast burst shooting.

The Nikon D500 originally sold for around $1,999 (approximately £1,475 / AU$2,800) and, although seeming quite steep for a crop sensor DSLR, was crammed full of sought-after features. It could capture up to 10fps in continuous burst mode or 3fps when using the silent shutter, it had a fast and accurate 153-point AF system, a minimum shutter speed of 1/8000 sec and a bulb mode for exposures over 30 seconds.

In fact, other than sporting a lower resolution 20.7MP sensor, it had the same processor, autofocus system and card compatibility as the Nikon D850 but at a much lower price.

Just because Nikon has decided to discontinue the D500 doesn’t mean it will be impossible to get hold of. If you live in the UK they’re still on sale at Jessops, there’s one left on Amazon and there’s one left in the Wex Birmingham store. In the US, B&H (imported) and Amazon have stock, but for how much longer we don't know. Even when they sell out everywhere as a brand new item, you can still pick one up second-hand from the likes of MPB.

If you've been contemplating getting one, and think you’ll kick yourself if you don’t, now is the time to invest. Or if you already have it, love it and never want to part with it, perhaps it's even time to buy a second body. The Nikon D500 is an amazing bit of kit that reignited people's love for Nikon APS-C cameras, but all good things must come to an end.

Read more:

Best DSLRs

Best Nikon lenses

Best cameras for wildlife photography