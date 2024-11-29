Black Friday hack: Buy a camera as a twin lens kit, and you don't need more lenses

Saving money on a product is great, of course. However, if you're investing in a camera for the first time in the Black Friday camera sales, there is a better approach to trying to find a camera deal and then trying to find a lens deal to match it – and the answer is to buy a twin-lens kit.
If you're unfamiliar with the term, this means a bundle that includes a camera (usually with an APS-C sensor) and two "kit lenses". These are general-purpose zoom optics that cover one of two focal ranges: standard and telephoto.
The best twin lens kit camera deals
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829.99 | now $499
Save $330.99 at Adorama With a 24.2MP sensor, a viewfinder and advanced autofocus, the R100 is a great entry into the EOS R system. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. Adorama is including a huge bundle of accessories at this price, including a 64GB memory card, a card reader, a shoulder bag, filters for both the included lenses, and a smart battery charger. This might be the starter camera kit of the season!
Canon EOS Rebel T7 + 18-55mm + 75-300mm + bag |
was £699.99 | now $549
Save $150 at Amazon An ideal entry-level DSLR camera, the Rebel T7 has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, large 3" rear screen and built-in Wi-Fi. Contents include the camera body, EF-S 18-55mm IS STM standard zoom, Canon EF-S 55-250mm IS II telephoto zoom
Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | $1,196.95 | $946.95
SAVE $250 at Adorama with free accessory bundle Nikon's 20.9MP Z30 offers live streaming in 4K 30p or Full HD 60p, making it great for creators. The Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 have stabilization and cover a very impressive focal range.
Nikon Z50 twin lens kit + extras | $1,146.95 | $1,146.95
SAVE $204.50 at B&H Not only does the 20.9MP Z50 come with stabilized Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses, this B&H bundle also includes a camera bag and 64GB memory card – everything you need to get going!
Panasonic Lumix G7 twin lens kit | was $799.99 |
now $597.99
Save $202 at Amazon A great twin-lens deal on a budget mirrorless camera, that could be a great starter kit for a budding photographer or vlogger. The 16MP 4K camera comes with Lumix G Vario 14-42mm and 45-150mm lenses. Make sure you apply the $50 voucher before checkout to get this price