Best Black Friday Apple deals - the early discounts are here

Black Friday is still a few weeks ago, but if you're after a new iPhone, iPad, Macbook or iMac, you don't need to wait for the big annual sales event to bag a cracking deal. We've already rounded up some of the best Black Friday Apple deals available right now, from the latest launches to the more-discounted older models

So what are you waiting for? Read on to see our best early Black Friday Apple deals!

Black Friday Apple deals in the US

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB) | $449 | $399

Save $50 at Amazon The newest iPad has $50 off in both the 64GB and 256GB configurations. This isn't a huge discount (and we've seen better), but it's still well worth considering if you want an iPad now.

Black Friday Apple deals in the UK

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and this year falls on Friday, November 24, 2023. This has become the major online sale each year, as many Americans have the day off, and use this for shopping. For many people it is often the last pay day before Christmas - so the day that they have the money for buying gifts. Cyber Monday falls on the following Monday, and this year is on November 27.