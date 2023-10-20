Best Black Friday Apple deals - the early discounts are here

By Chris George
published

Looking for a new iPhone, iPad or Macbook? We are already rounding up all the early Black Friday Apple deals

Apple Black Friday deals 2023
(Image credit: Future/Apple)
Black Friday is still a few weeks ago, but if you're after a new iPhone, iPad, Macbook or iMac, you don't need to wait for the big annual sales event to bag a cracking deal. We've already rounded up some of the best Black Friday Apple deals available right now, from the latest launches to the more-discounted older models

So what are you waiting for? Read on to see our best early Black Friday Apple deals!

Black Friday Apple deals in the US

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB) |

iPad (10th Gen, 64GB) | $449 | $399
Save $50 at Amazon The newest iPad has $50 off in both the 64GB and 256GB configurations. This isn't a huge discount (and we've seen better), but it's still well worth considering if you want an iPad now.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) |

Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) | was $279 | $239 at Amazon
Save $40 at Amazon Apple's most affordable Apple Watch just got... even more affordable! This 44mm GPS only model is at it's all-time low price for Prime Day 2. We really like the SE, as our 4.5 star review explains.

View Deal
MacBook Pro 16 (M1 Pro, 2021) |

MacBook Pro 16 (M1 Pro, 2021) | $2,699 | $1,949
Save $750 at B&H  Last year this MacBook Pro dropped to $1,999 over Black Friday, but nearly a year on there's  an even bigger discount. 

View Deal

Black Friday Apple deals in the UK

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and this year falls on Friday, November 242023. This has become the major online sale each year, as many Americans have the day off, and use this for shopping. For many people it is often the last pay day before Christmas - so the day that they have the money for buying gifts. Cyber Monday falls on the following Monday, and this year is on November 27.

