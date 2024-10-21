Attention, Canon users: Sigma's f/1.4 RF lenses will arrive by January

This jibes with the recent Abobe "leak", when the company updated its Camera Raw compatibility list to add two of the four lenses. If that's anything to go by, then the 30mm and 56mm will be the first primes to hit the market – and probably very soon.
Prové added that the reception to Sigma's lenses has been very warm, with the company filling the gap of "expert" optics for Canon's APS-C cameras.
"The welcome was very positive. As we know, at Canon, the RF-S range is composed of very entry-level bodies but also expert bodies. And there are no 'expert' RF-S optics at Canon.
"Thus, when we offer EOS R7 users a 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN or an 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN with a beautiful 'made in Japan'manufacturing, success is immediate."
I absolutely loved the 18-50mm when I reviewed it earlier this year, so I can't wait to try out those f/1.4s!
