Attention, Canon users: Sigma's f/1.4 RF lenses will arrive by January

Sigma confirms that all its "expert" Canon RF f/1.4 prime lenses will arrive between now and January

Sigma 16mm, 23mm, 30mm and 56mm f/1.4 prime lenses against a black background, with the text &quot;Sigma x Canon&quot;
(Image credit: Sigma)

If you're a Canon RF user who has been waiting patiently for Sigma's f/1.4 prime lenses to arrive, I have good news for you: they're all going to be here by January.

That's from the mouth of Foucauld Prové, general manager at Sigma France, talking about the availability of "expert RF-S optics".

