Attention, Canon users: Sigma's f/1.4 RF lenses will arrive by January

If you're a Canon RF user who has been waiting patiently for Sigma's f/1.4 prime lenses to arrive, I have good news for you: they're all going to be here by January.

That's from the mouth of Foucauld Prové, general manager at Sigma France, talking about the availability of "expert RF-S optics".

It was back in April that Sigma announced it would unleash six such lenses for the RF mount. The stunning 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN and 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN are both available right now, but we've been waiting patiently for the four remaining super-fast f/1.4 primes.

"Our four fixed focal lengths will arrive by January," Prové told Phototrend, as part of a wide-ranging interview.

So, we will be seeing the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 (an effective 25.6mm lens), Sigma 23mm f/1.4 (36.8mm), Sigma 30mm f/1.4 (48mm) and Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary (89.6mm)lenses within the next few months.

Between Sigma's timeline and the Adobe "leak", it looks like the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 and 56mm f/1.4 lenses will arrive imminently (Image credit: Sigma)

This jibes with the recent Abobe "leak", when the company updated its Camera Raw compatibility list to add two of the four lenses. If that's anything to go by, then the 30mm and 56mm will be the first primes to hit the market – and probably very soon.

Prové added that the reception to Sigma's lenses has been very warm, with the company filling the gap of "expert" optics for Canon's APS-C cameras.

"The welcome was very positive. As we know, at Canon, the RF-S range is composed of very entry-level bodies but also expert bodies. And there are no 'expert' RF-S optics at Canon.

"Thus, when we offer EOS R7 users a 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN or an 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN with a beautiful 'made in Japan' manufacturing, success is immediate."

I absolutely loved the 18-50mm when I reviewed it earlier this year, so I can't wait to try out those f/1.4s!

