Did Adobe just leak Sigma's next Canon RF lenses?

First, Blackmagic leaked Fuji's new camera – now Adobe has leaked Sigma's next lenses for the Canon RF mount

It looks like Adobe has just leaked Sigma's next two lenses for the Canon RF mount, days after Blackmagic did the same thing to Fujifilm's new camera. 

In both cases, the yet-to-be-launched products had the curtain pulled on them early when Adobe and Blackmagic announced updates to their own products – which listed the new cameras and lenses supported by Camera Raw and Blackmagic Video Assist respectively. 

