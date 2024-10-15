Did Adobe just leak Sigma's next Canon RF lenses?

It looks like Adobe has just leaked Sigma's next two lenses for the Canon RF mount, days after Blackmagic did the same thing to Fujifilm's new camera.

In both cases, the yet-to-be-launched products had the curtain pulled on them early when Adobe and Blackmagic announced updates to their own products – which listed the new cameras and lenses supported by Camera Raw and Blackmagic Video Assist respectively.

These kinds of leaks aren't unheard of, but they're certainly uncommon – and for two sets of launches to be leaked in the same way, within days of each other, is something I've never seen before.

So what happened, and what's been leaked?

Yesterday, Adobe updated its list of bodies and lenses supported by Camera Raw – and among them are the upcoming Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, both for Canon's RF mount.

If the Adobe update is anything to go by, the Sigma 30mm and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | C lenses are coming soon (Image credit: Sigma)

These will be the first-ever prime lenses produced by Sigma for the EOS R system. And while we already knew that they were coming, we didn't know when – but if Adobe has added them to its list of supported lenses, then it certainly seems like they're on the way imminently.

And there's a great appetite for them among Canon's APS-C mirrorless users. We've already seen two of the company's brilliant "mini trinity" zooms – the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary and the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary – and I'm excited these superfast primes to join them.

And in case you're wondering what happened with Fujifilm, the Blackmagic Threads account noted on October 11 that BRAW support for the Fujifilm X-M5 had just been added to Blackmagic Video Assist. The only problem was, the X-M5 wasn't announced until October 14. Oops!

