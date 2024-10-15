Did Adobe just leak Sigma's next Canon RF lenses?

In both cases, the yet-to-be-launched products had the curtain pulled on them early when Adobe and Blackmagic announced updates to their own products – which listed the new cameras and lenses supported by Camera Raw and Blackmagic Video Assist respectively.
These kinds of leaks aren't unheard of, but they're certainly uncommon – and for two sets of launches to be leaked in the same way, within days of each other, is something I've never seen before.
These will be the first-ever prime lenses produced by Sigma for the EOS R system. And while we already knewthat they were coming, we didn't know when – but if Adobe has added them to its list of supported lenses, then it certainly seems like they're on the way imminently.
And in case you're wondering what happened with Fujifilm, the Blackmagic Threads account noted on October 11 that BRAW support for the Fujifilm X-M5 had just been added to Blackmagic Video Assist. The only problem was, the X-M5 wasn't announced until October 14. Oops!
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.