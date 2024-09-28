Attention Canon users: Firmware has been issued for the entire EOS R camera lineup

By
published

Canon releases firmware updates for the entire Canon EOS R range – including the first for the R5 Mark II

Canon Firmware Update
(Image credit: Canon)

Firmware updates are becoming more and more frequent – but it is uncommon for an entire range of cameras to receive updates all at once. However, this is the case for the whole Canon EOS R range – including the first ever update for the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

The cameras receiving fresh firmware are the Canon EOS R3, R5, R5 Mark II, R6, R6 Mark II, R8, R10, R50 and R100.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

TOPICS

Related articles