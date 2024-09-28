Attention Canon users: Firmware has been issued for the entire EOS R camera lineup

Firmware updates are becoming more and more frequent – but it is uncommon for an entire range of cameras to receive updates all at once. However, this is the case for the whole Canon EOS R range – including the first ever update for the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II.

The cameras receiving fresh firmware are the Canon EOS R3, R5, R5 Mark II, R6, R6 Mark II, R8, R10, R50 and R100.

Each of the updates is tailored to the specific camera model, but the majority of them revolve around bug fixes, improved user experience, and compatibility with the new Canon LP-E6P battery.

The LP-E6P was released alongside the R5 Mark II earlier this year, designed specifically to meet the high-powered requirements of the new camera. Each iteration of the LP-E6 batteries has been designed to be both forward and backward-compatible, but firmware updates like this new one are required.

LP-E6P (Image credit: Future)

The first R5 Mark II update (v1.0.1) is different from the others, as it is the first for the model and includes those ever-common early bug fixes, such as playback issues and LCD screen freezes.

While the Mark II didn't need the update for the new battery (as the battery was specifically designed for the camera), unfortunately there is no update to improve compatibility with third-party batteries either.

The full firmware notes can be found on the respective download pages, along with a guide on how to install the firmware. This can either be done via download to a memory card or using the Camera Connect app.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II (Image credit: Future)

The download page links to each of the updates can be found below:

Canon EOS R3 (Ver.1.8.0)

Canon EOS R5 II (Ver.1.0.1)

Canon EOS R5 (Ver.2.1.0)

Canon EOS R6 (Ver.1.9.0)

Canon EOS R6 II (Ver.1.5.0)

Canon EOS R8 (Ver.1.4.0)

Canon EOS R10 (Ver.1.6.0)

Canon EOS R50 (Ver.1.3.0)

Canon EOS R100 (Ver.1.1.0)

