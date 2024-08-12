It looks like you can't use third-party batteries on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II

By
published

"You cannot use third-party batteries" on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, even with a battery grip, finds reviewer

A Canon EOS R5 Mark II on a white table with a Neewer battery
(Image credit: YouTube @JCustom)

It appears that third-party batteries cannot be used in the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II, with a YouTube reviewer declaring, "if you're a third-party battery fan, this is not for you" as he unsuccessfully tries to use non-Canon batteries in the camera.  

As an ultra-high power camera – between its 8K 60p video, 45MP resolution and 40fps burst speed, Neural network Image Processing and AI-powered autofocus modes – the R5 Mark II makes use of a new battery, the Canon LP-E6P. This is required to use the camera's full suite of features. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles