Atomos Zato Connect lets you stream live with practically any camera

Atomos describes the Zato Connect as a whole new product category. This device acts as a bridge between regular video cameras and live streaming and video conferencing platforms.

Atomos says it supports nearly all HDMI and USB UVC sources, with input and output ports for both. It’s small enough to mount on on a DSLR or mirrorless camera rig or it can be used next to a laptop, desktop computer or even a gaming console.

It has its own ‘SuperAtom’ IPS 5-inch 1,000nit display, and incorporates Wi-Fi 5 and Gigabit Ethernet (via USB-C). It can even join cellular hotspots for live streaming out in the field.

Power comes from either an NP-F battery or USB-C power delivery. The Zato Connect has a 3.5mm audio jack for adding or mixing audio with the audio embedded in streaming video, and the AtomOS Lite software has tools for combining sources, recording streams and overlaying graphics. A future update will add further Atomos Cloud Studio services – a suite of cloud-based production tools due to launch in June 2022.

The Atomos Zato Connect is actually the second product in the Connect range. It joins the Shogun and Atomos Connect devices for Atomos external recorders.

Watch the Atomos Zato Connect video below:

Atomos is aiming the Zato Connect at two distinct markets – content creators who want to live stream from regular video camera gear, and conferencing pros who want to achieve a higher production values.

It will use the Atomos Stream service, which will offer free delivery to a single platform from launch, such as Facebook Live, Twitch or YouTube, with a premium ‘restreaming’ service via Atomos Cloud Studio scheduled for later in 2022 – this will enable simultaneous streaming to multiple platforms.

Atomos’s plan is to make streaming available for all user levels and all types of video capture gear, from high-end cinema cameras through DSLR and mirrorless cameras to iOS devices.

The Atomos Zato Connect is available for pre-order now at $399 (about £318/AU$558), and anyone who pre-orders now will get an additional 3 months Atomos Cloud Studio subscription and free NDI®|HX IP streaming activation, worth $99.

