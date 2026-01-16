Is this the end of the bulky vlogging camera? Insta360 is betting yes with two new Link webcams...

The new Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro cams boast 1/1.3-inch image sensors with dual native ISO, and 4K output resolution, targeting pro-grade streaming as well as video calls. With the Link 2 – which also boasts a gimbal – Insta360 seems to be taking the idea that a device in this category can take on a fully fledged PTZ camera and running with it.

(Image credit: Insta360)

In terms of imaging quality, 4K is nothing new for webcams, but the 1/1.3-inch image sensor is a larger sensor than seen on many. Indeed, it is 2.23x the sensor area of the 1/2 inch sensor of Insta360's already well-received Link 2 webcams, and means the 'Pro' cameras can perform in very low light. Insta360 are calling it DSLR quality, but that's a claim we'll assess in the review I'm still conducting.

Other features include HDR, a dual microphone setup, which enables AI-assisted noise reduction. Since this is something most consumers have come to expect from the microphones on their smart headphones, it makes sense to include it on a webcam.

The camera also boasts some natural bokeh, though there is a Background Blur feature available via software should you choose. Insta360's software includes DeskView, Whiteboard, and Portrait modes, and new features upgraded with new Smart Whiteboard, Virtual Background, and Green Screen options.

Sample image taken in low light from our upcoming review of the Link 2 Pro (Image credit: Future)

As with the previous generation (the Link 2 and Link 2C – note without 'Pro' at the end of the name), the key distinction between the Link 2 Pro and the Link 2C Pro is the presence of the gimbal, and the subject tracking features that come with it. The gimbal enables the Link 2 to physically turn the camera to follow a person as they move and even walk around, while the 2C has a lesser form – digital cropping for automated subject framing.

Support for the Wave Speakerphone and Stream Deck platforms is included.

Both cameras are on sale now, and while the camera is undoubtedly higher spec, the price has risen above the previous Link 2 and 2C models too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 USA UK Link 2 $199 £199 NEW Link 2 Pro $249 £239 Link 2C $149 £149.99 NEW Link 2C Pro $199 £199

You might recall that 1/2-inch sensors seemed big for webcams when the Link 2 series emerged, so these pro cameras are a step ahead – hence the price rise. For now, at least, both are available in stores, too.