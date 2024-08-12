Forget wireless charging, I am convinced magnetic cables are the future

After trying my first magnetic charging cable, I am left wondering why this has never taken off

Magnetic charging cables never really took off. Apple’s MagSafe charging for MacBooks had been around for years before Apple decided to pursue a USB-C-only design. However that didn’t last long, and the beloved charger made its way back into Apple’s laptops with the latest redesign. Where Apple goes – usually everyone else follows, yet despite this, few companies have really tried to push magnetic cables.

I recently was sent a Connect Pro magnetic cable from Chargeasap, which is currently running a very successful Kickstarter campaign. Capable of 100W fast-changing, and with three magnetic adapters for USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB, I can pretty much charge every device I own from one cable. And after using it for the last few weeks, I am convinced that this is the future of charging.

