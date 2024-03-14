And the award for the niche-est firmware update goes to... Pentax

A further firmware update was released for the Pentax K-3 III cameras, fixing a rather niche but important issue

Pentax has issued yet another firmware update for two of its cameras, but one that fixes a pretty niche issue.  

Firmware updates come in all shapes and sizes. Some add amazing new features such as improved AF like the recent Nikon Z9 update, reinvigorating our camera with the feeling of a new model. Some are not so extravagant, but fix issues within the camera expressed by user feedback. The new Pentax update for the Pentax K-3 III Monochrome and Pentax K-3 III falls under the latter. 

The new update will fix an issue affecting the camera operation when inputting certain characters using the wireless LAN function. You can see our outline of the specific firmware note below along with the download link:

Pentax K-3 III / Pentax K-3 III Monochrome (Version 2.13)

The fixes 'list' has one bullet, stating: "Corrected a rare phenomenon where operation became unstable when some characters were used in the wireless LAN password when used in combination with ImageSync." 

Not all firmware updates are created equal but all are necessary to make the camera as efficient as possible, as you do not want to encounter an issue where you least expect it.

Earlier this year Pentax released a more substantial firmware update for the K-3 III and its monochrome sibling, which didn't quite go as planned. Pentax had to pause downloads and issue a further update to fix problems caused by the initial update. Although the release may not have gone smoothly, thankfully it has all been ironed out, and the update now provides additional features such as Astrotracer for exploring the night sky, and enhanced lens capabilities for new releases.

If you are unfamiliar with how to update your camera firmware, Pentax has a step-by-step guide that can be found on the download page. 

