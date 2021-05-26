Amazing Mac Mini deal gets you an Apple computer for $599 today!

We make no secret of it, but the Apple Mac Mini is our top choice as best desktop computer for photo editing. It is its miniature design, and creative credentials that make it a superb solution for those that are looking for a home computing solutions - for remote working, for home schooling, or just to keep yourself entertained during lockdown!

We have spotted this great Memorial Day deal on the Apple Mac Mini at B&H, which gets you the late 2018 version of this personal computer for a very reasonable $599. There is a 2020 Mac Mini M1 version of this computer out now, but if you are looking to get a computer for the best price you can - then this little baby will save you a few bucks - but don't delay as this deal ends midnight today.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Mac Mini save 25% now $599

This is the best price on Apple's starter desktop computer we can find - and undercuts what you can buy it for at Apple. Great for those setting themselves up for homeworking (or home schooling) during lockdown! This version has 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core processor and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. US deal - Ends midnight 26 May 2021 (ET)

This Mac mini is powered by an 8th Gen Coffee Lake 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core processor, while 8GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM helps to ensure smooth multitasking and also allows the computer to quickly access frequently used files and programs. The system memory can be upgraded to a maximum of 64GB.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 delivers a sharp, clear picture, and you'll be able to output video to an external display using the system's Thunderbolt 3 ports, which feature native DisplayPort output, or use the built-in HDMI 2.0 port. Up to three 4K displays are supported between any two Thunderbolt 3 ports and the HDMI port, or you can connect one 5K display and one 4K display.

For storage of your files, this Mac mini is equipped with a 256GB PCIe SSD that has a sequential read speed of up to 3.4 GB/s.

