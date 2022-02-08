Best monitor for Mac mini in 2022

Nothing is as astounding in Apple’s already impressive lineup as the Mac mini, whose tiny form factor only makes it all the more magnificent. Therefore, not just any monitor will do, especially if the model you have is the M1 Mac mini.

Up to six times faster than its predecessor, this mini PC is creative professional-approved and will see you through graphics-intensive and processor-intensive tasks. Not only that, but it can also be connected to one external display with up to 6K resolution and another with up to 4K resolution, thanks in part to its Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI 2.0 ports.

The best monitors for Mac mini, therefore, are those that take full advantage of its prowess. Anything less – especially with 4K fast becoming the standard – would be a disservice. A 1440p monitor can work as well if you’re on a tight budget, but bear in mind that there are a few 4K options out there that are just as inexpensive.

Still, even with these ultra-high resolutions narrowing down your options, there’s still a lot to choose from, especially if you’re just looking in the 4K market. Additionally, a few other considerations come to mind, especially if you’re planning on using it for demanding creative projects like video editing and 3D design.

Screen size is important. Some folks choose the Mac mini for its size, which means that desk space might be a factor. If that’s the case, a monitor with a 27-inch panel should suffice as it will fit your small setup better. If size isn’t a factor, you’ll be better served with a 32-inch display as that is the sweet spot for 4K resolution. On the other hand, if you need an ultrawide monitor with generous screen real estate, a 34-inch is best.

There are a few other things to consider, of course, including color coverage and accuracy, contrast ratio, brightness levels, ergonomics, and availability of ports – all of which are of varying levels of importance depending on your daily workload. If you’re utilizing your Mac mini for productivity and after-work entertainment, for example, just about any display with a good brightness level, color gamut, and articulation will do. However, if you plan on using it for video editing, you’ll obviously need very specific features like the right color spaces and a higher contrast ratio.

To help you narrow your choices down further, we found the best monitors for Mac mini and every type of Mac mini user. Whatever type of monitor is ideal for your day-to-day, you’ll find the perfect monitor for you here.

Best monitor for Mac mini in 2022

(Image credit: ASUS)

1. ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV Best affordable Mac mini monitor for editors Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Brightness: 350 cd/m Color gamuts: 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 (typ) Input: 1x USB-C, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great color coverage and superior color accuracy + 4K display at a great mid-range price Reasons to avoid - sRGB setting a little dim - Menu interface is a little fiddly

There are a lot of impressive professional monitors out there, but many of them are a bit too pricey for most people. Creative pros who are only starting out, therefore, don’t have that many reasonably priced options. Luckily, Asus gives us an affordable option: the ProArt Display PA279CV comes with 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color gamut, decent brightness level of 350 nits, Delta E < 2 color accuracy, and plenty of connectivity options including a USB-C port that offers power delivery – not to mention, adds four more USB 3.1 to your Mac mini, thanks to the USB hub built-in. There aren’t many premium features here, but at that price, you’re still getting a whole lot of value here.

Read our full review: ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV

(Image credit: MSI)

2. MSI Prestige PS341WU Best ultrawide monitor for Mac mini Specifications Screen size: 34-inch Resolution: 5120 x 2160 Brightness: 450 cd/m² Color gamuts: 98% DCI-P3 Contrast ratio: 1200:1 Input: 1x USB-C, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 5K2K resolution and ultrawide panel affords lots of space + Great features on a Nano IPS panel Reasons to avoid - Features barely justify the high price tag - Build quality isn’t exactly premium

One of the best ultrawide monitors out there, the MSI Prestige PS341WU is every creator’s dream, inside and out. This dazzling display comes with a 5K2K-resolution panel that has an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio so it has all the screen area you need to display a 4K video and still have all your tools within immediate reach. That’s within a gorgeous Western oil and Eastern ink painting-inspired package. Of course, this being a creator’s monitor, there’s more, including 98% DCI-P3 coverage, DisplayHDR 600, and the Creator OSD software that will let you accurately check how images will look in print before printing them. There’s a decent level of articulation here as well, so you can tilt, swivel and adjust the height to your most comfortable position.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple Pro Display XDR Best premium Mac mini monitor for creative professionals Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Resolution: 6016 x 3384 Brightness: 1,000 cd/m² Color gamuts: P3 wide Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1 Input: 3x USB-C, 1x Thunderbolt 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 1,000 nits sustained brightness and full DCI-P3 gamut + DisplayHDR 1600 is exceptional Reasons to avoid - No other ports beyond USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 - Breathtakingly expensive price is hard to justify

For most people, the Apple Pro Display XDR is overkill, even to some creators who would not be able to justify its $4,999/£4,999 price especially with all other impressive options out there. But, if you happen to have the money or if you need the absolute best, this is the 6K monitor of your creative workload dreams, touting an eye-blasting 1,000-nit typical brightness, extremely high contrast ratio, and full DCI-P3 color space for your video editing pleasure. That’s not to mention the beautifully smart, ultramodern design and ideal 32-inch size. If you’re looking for the best 6K monitor out there and money is no object, you won’t regret this investment.

(Image credit: BenQ)

4. BenQ DesignVue PD3220U Best Mac mini monitor for photographers and illustrators Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Brightness: 250 cd/m² Color gamuts: 100% Rec.709, 100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Input: 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x Thunderbolt 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at BHPhoto View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Factory calibrated accuracy and Pantone validated + Excellent feature set like KVM switch and remote controller + CAD/CAM Mode on hand for illustrators and designers Reasons to avoid - Color accuracy could be better, despite calibration - No full Adobe sRGB color gamut

For a 32-inch display, the BenQ DesignVue PD3220U might be a tad pricey. However, it’s just the best monitor for Mac mini users who use their mini PC for photo editing, graphic design and engineering workloads. This 4K display comes with 100% Rec.709, 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut as well as different color modes for different graphical workloads – from photography and video editing to animation and illustration. On top of that, there are other features to simplify your workflow including a KVM switch, USB hub, and a hotkey puck for quick access to settings. Despite the middling brightness level and color accuracy, therefore, you’re still getting a bang for your buck.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Ergo Best ergonomic display for Mac mini Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Brightness: 350 cd/m² Color gamuts: 95% DCI-P3 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Input: 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI, 1x USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fully articulating mount and stand is unrivaled + Surprisingly affordable for all that it offers Reasons to avoid - More for beginner creatives rather than pro-level ones - HDR is a bit of a disappointment

If ergonomics is your priority over everything else, you will appreciate the LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Ergo’s impressive mount and stand, which together offers next-level flexibility unlike anything else we’ve seen. Thanks to this system, you can extend and retract, swivel, tilt, pivot, and adjust its height to your heart’s content – or at least to the position that feels most comfortable and productive to you. That’s whether you’re editing high resolution photos or writing your next novel. Of course, the 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, 350 nits of brightness, and a variety of input ports should be helpful to your creative process as well.

(Image credit: Monoprice)

6. Monoprice 28in CrystalPro 4K Best budget monitor for Mac mini Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Brightness: 250 cd/m² Color gamuts: 100% Adobe sRGB Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Input: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Clever useful features for under $500/£500 + Great articulating stand with portrait orientation Reasons to avoid - Color coverage and accuracy not enough for creative pros - Middling brightness level and HDR support

Not everyone needs a high-end monitor with all the right color spaces and premium features. If you’re only utilizing your Mac mini for emails, writing up contracts, and other productivity tasks, then the price on the Monoprice 28in CrystalPro 4K is just right. Setting you back below $500/£500, it still offers that coveted 4K resolution, 100% Adobe sRGB color space, and a USB-C port with 65W power delivery for charging that MacBook Pro you also own. There isn’t much here in terms of features, but it does try to be of great value. That fully articulating stand, for one, offers great ergonomics and gives you access to portrait mode when you need it while the 2-port USB hub gives you a couple of extra ports for your devices.

