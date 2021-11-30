Maybe you're a Canon shooter looking for the most adorable holiday gift for your kids, relatives or other little ones. Or perhaps you're on the lookout for a present for the photographer in your life. Either way, this is probably the cutest photography gift we've ever seen: an official Canon teddy bear with a teeny tiny DSLR!

Available exclusively from the Canon store, this Collectible Canon Bear with Camera: costs $59.99 and comes with a miniature Canon EOS 5D Mark IV camera complete with a Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM II trinity lens (which can actually be removed from the camera body) and proper Canon camera strap.

Adorably, it also comes wearing a Canon-branded photo vest, Canon-red t-shirt and baseball cap, and has the Canon logo embroidered on the paw of its right leg.

Collectible Canon Bear with Camera: $59.99 Collectible Canon Bear with Camera: $59.99

This adorable, officially licensed teddy bear comes complete with a miniature Canon EOS 5D Mark IV along with a removable Canon EF 24-70mm trinity lens.

US ONLY

Collectible Canon Bear: $29.99 Collectible Canon Bear: $29.99

This is the same official plush toy, with embroidered Canon logo on its paw and Canon-branded shooting vest, just without the miniature camera and lens.

US ONLY

If you're not fussed about the pint-sized DSLR and lens (although, to us, that's the real charm of this little bear) you can also get the teddy on its own, without the camera, for $29.99.

The bear measures 6.3 x 4.7 x 8 inches, and Canon advises that it is for children aged 14 and up (no doubt due to the small parts and potential choking hazard).

Unfortunately, the brilliant little bear is only available in the US and exclusively from the Canon USA online store. So if you're outside the United States you're currently out of luck… though we've already emailed Canon to ask if this is coming to other territories so we can get one ourselves!

(Image credit: Canon)

Read more:

Best Canon cameras

Best Canon lenses

Best DSLRs

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L USM II