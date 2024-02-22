Adobe Lightroom update adds support for newly released cameras and lenses

If you use Adobe Lightroom to edit your images, you might want to check that you have the latest version installed, as Adobe has recently released several photography-related updates.

Adobe Lightroom is ranked among the best photo editing software on the market, and it has a great reputation for issuing updates to ensure that it can support newly released camera equipment, as well as fix any reported issues. Its February update has done just that, meaning that the new cameras and lenses can be recognized and recorded by Lightroom.

Why is it important that Lightroom recognizes my equipment?

In short, it allows your camera and lenses to have a direct discussion with the software, transferring recorded information such as Exif data. It also enables you to make the most of Lightroom's clever features, such as lens corrections and the camera's color profiles - especially convenient for those ever-popular Fujifilm film simulations!

Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C camera (Image credit: James Artaius)

February's updates have corresponded with the release of new cameras such as the Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C and the OM System OM-1 Mark II.

Some camera firmware updates add new features, and this is also taken into consideration. The Nikon Z8 has just received its first major firmware update that gains a new pixel shift feature, enabling higher-megapixel images. Adobe has updated Lightroom to support this new addition.

It's not just new camera updates that need support from Lightroom, but lenses also, and recent releases from Viltrox and Sony will now be recognized. These lenses are the Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS, Viltrox AF 20mm f/2.8, Viltrox AF 27mm f/1.2, and the Viltrox AF 28mm f/1.8.

Updating Lightroom is often overlooked if you do not have it set to auto-update. However, when purchasing new equipment and or even updating old, you should remember to update Adobe Suite at the same time, to get the most out of your gear.

To update Adobe Lightroom you must first launch Lightroom, then Help >Updates - simple as that!

