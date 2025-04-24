At Adobe Max 2025 in London, England today, Adobe previewed the comprehensive Creative Cloud updates coming over the next few weeks and months.

Predictably, most of the updates focus on adding Adobe’s Firefly AI models throughout, offering up new opportunities to introduce generative AI into workflows. There are also some AI-driven quality of life improvements, helping to shave precious time off routine edits.

Photoshop leads the charge with a reimagined Actions panel (to be launched in beta) that studies user behavior to surface context-aware shortcuts, hopefully saving time from digging in Photoshop's labyrinthine menus.

A new Select Details feature will better isolate hair, facial features and clothing with a single click, while Adjust Colors groups hue, saturation and lightness sliders for quicker global tweaks.

Lastly, a Firefly-powered Composition Reference tool rounds off the update, and enables users to generate AI assets with the same structure and visual arrangement as a reference image.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Adobe) (Image credit: Adobe) (Image credit: Adobe)

Lightroom inherits similar AI intelligence. Select Landscape automatically masks elements like sky, water and foliage for targeted adjustments individually, or as a collective, and expanded Quick Actions promise cleaner group portrait selections without manual brushwork.

Premiere Pro graduates its Firefly-based Generative Extend from beta, now outputting 4K and vertical formats natively. Media Intelligence, a cloud search engine, indexes terabytes of footage so editors can summon shots via plain-language queries in seconds.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Adobe)

Illustrator adds Firefly-driven Generative Shape Fill and Text to Pattern, accelerating concept sketches – while menus and the most-used effects load up to five times faster.

InDesign follows suit with Generative Fill that converts text prompts into vector artwork, and Math Expressions support for complex notation inside layouts. Finally, Fresco receives a transparency tag for content “created without generative AI,” helping artists flag purely hand-drawn work.

The Adobe Max 2025 keynote might be over, but the event continues for the rest of the day with lots more demos of all these new features – stay tuned for more.

You might also like...

For more on the best photo editing software or the best video editing software, check out our guides.