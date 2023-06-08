Access FREE tips and exclusive content with new Photography and Video Show podcast

If you’re a podcast person and you just happen to love photography tutorials, you’ll love the brand new series of podcasts from The Photography and Video Show. Every Thursday of the month there will be a new session offering the hottest news from the photography and video world, exclusive interviews with industry experts plus a range of tips and tricks that will help you become a better photographer.

The Photography and Video Show is Europe’s largest show dedicated to photographic equipment, content creation, photo printing, and creating a successful photo or video business. Each year, thousands of people flock to the NEC in Birmingham not only to bag a bargain with a special show process but to take part in masterclasses led by professional photographers, attend talks from successful industry people, and get stuck in with hands-on workshops where you can have a go at flash photography, posing a model or even shooting action sports.

Even though the Photography Show is only on for four days a year, visitors will now have access to high-class, quality content all year round thanks to this new series of podcasts which has just launched. They'll cover everything from exciting new camera launches, to exclusive chats with world-class photographers plus tips and tricks to get the most out of your photography.

Episode one is off to a great start with host David McClelland and DCW's very own editor James Artaius co-hosting, the pair deep dive into a discussion about the recently launched Nikon Z8 and the Canon EOS R100.

Royal photographer Hugo Bernand also makes a guest appearance on the show to talk about how it felt to take the first official photos of King Charles III and why it made him fall back in love with medium format cameras, particularly the Fujifilm GFX 100S.

Each podcast will cover a broad range of topics so there really is something for everyone no matter whether you’re a tech nerd and love hearing about the latest technological advances or if like me you love hearing about the story behind their image and the passion that keeps photographers pushing forward, even on the hard days.

To tune in, head to the Photography and Video Show website on the first Thursday of every month to be one of the first to access the latest highlights news and discussions on everything cameras, photography, and videography.

