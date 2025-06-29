Stroll around Nashville with photographer Tony Shepard in the first episode of Adorama’s new docuseries

See Nashville through the lens of the talented Tony Shepard

Adorama has just launched a docuseries on its YouTube channel, AdoramaTV, called Picture America. The electronics retailer says the series “shines a light on photographers across the nation who are passionate about their hometown.”

New episodes will be released throughout the year, said to focus on photographers “from all walks of life” as they see America through their own lens. And the good news is that you can watch the very first episode right now!

The Picture America premiere follows Nashville-based photographer Tony Shepard (@pixbyshep) as he captures Music City in black and white.

“I’m attracted to the idea of the beauty in the ordinary… if you stop and slow down, there’s actually so much more to the story,” says Tony, as he chats while a montage of the man himself at work plays in the background.

Capturing Music City in Black and White | Nashville, TN - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the full episode right now

When it comes to kit, Tony’s mobile setup largely consists of the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 and Sony A7R IV, which he calls a “photography beast.”

That’s a pretty portable setup, but when Tony wants to take things to the next level, he reaches for the Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition, stating: “You want something that fits in your pocket but you don’t want to feel like you are taking photos that have less quality than, y’know, what you would normally take in your regular camera.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I’m certainly enjoying the fly-on-the-wall nature of this first episode. It’s not just about the photography, either. I, for one, came away feeling like I knew a little bit more about Nashville, including where to find the best donuts!

You might also like...

Sony A7 IV vs A7R IV: which of these full-framers is the best choice for you? Maybe you want the best camera for street photography. Plus, it's getting trickier to take photos in public – and I reckon the tech giants are to blame.