Ask the attendees and they'll tell you today is the third day of The Podcast Show London 2025 because events started on Tuesday night, but the hall didn't open until yesterday which was the chance to come face to face with the gear on offer to content creators.

Facinatingly, right at the entrance to the exhibition space was a big Canon booth, and pride of place on that stage was some of the best PTZ cameras and the RC-IP1000 controller.

(Image credit: Future)

There is now a strong emphasis on multicam switching equipment in the podcast world, for two factors. Podcasts can't grow unless they have visual content to make clips for doom scrollers, and a lot of advertisers seem to believe people watch podcasts on visual platforms. Naming no names, more than a few creators were privately sceptical about this – but that still creates a market for relatively cheap-to-create good quality video and color matching.

The hotbed of discussion about the very nature and meaning of podcasting was not, then, an "existential crisis" because this is a big and successful market with plenty going on (from the BBC on one side of the hall to Gary Lineker's Goalhangars on another – Brits will ).

(Image credit: Future)

The Obsbot Talent was just one of a number of live camera switching solutions I tried on the floor, others including the YoloDeck and the BirdDog. A wide spread of budgets are catered for, as are physical or wireless connectivity.

Because not everyone can field a full camera crew, auto-tracking features on PTZ cameras were garnering a lot of attention from attendees, and the Obsbot Tail 2's smooth tracking was clearly of interest.

Obviously you could also find some of the best microphones on the show floor, but interestingly, digital technologies were also capturing a lot of attention, including AI|coustics. I spoke to founder Fabian Seipel who explained that his tech could handle clipping and other issues... which probably would have been useful before I made my TikTok from the hall...

Finally, possibly not major international news, but your Digital Camera World person on the ground rounded the day off with a game of darts with various industry luminaries, including Podiant founder Mark Steadman and Podcast Space founder Ana Xavier. That taught us that I'm 'not the worst' at darts (but I'm still not sure it's a sport – answers in the comments!)