800mm and 1200mm Canon mega-telephotos coming this week (report)

Canon is reportedly set to announce a pair of new super-telephoto mirrorless lenses this week, on 24 February: the Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM and Canon RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM.

The new L-series lenses would complement the affordable (and highly unconventional) f/11 super-teles that the manufacturer launched in 2020, the Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM and Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM.

• Read more: Best Canon telephoto lenses

The information comes courtesy of a leaked image on the Japanese website, Digital Camera Info. "I will refrain from linking, but it is an image that was in a reliable place," noted the outlet.

"The two rumored Canon super-telephoto lenses 'RF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM' and 'RF 1200mm f/8L IS USM' have been confirmed. Since the 1200mm aperture is limited to f/8, it is much more compact than the EF1200mm f/5.6L, giving the impression that it fits in a practical size."

While the DSLR version of the 1200mm is an f/5.6 optic, rather than the f/8 of the RF version, there is an existing Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM – which has led some to speculate as to whether or not the new mirrorless lens will possess the same optical formula.

However, as we've come to learn from the best Canon RF lenses, the manufacturer isn't in the habit of merely upcycling existing DSLR glass with a new mount, but rather redevelops its RF-mount optics with all-new formulas and construction, giving the EOS R system superior optical performance than its EOS predecessor.

Canon Rumors chimed in on earlier reports that the manufacturer's new optics might be catadioptric (mirror lenses) in design. "The 1200mm is most definitely a normal optic (a monster lens at that) and not a catadioptric lens," wrote the site.

According to the date on the leaked image, we'll only have to wait until 24 February (Thursday) to find out…

