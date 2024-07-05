7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 is company's second autofocus lens for Sony cameras

Chinese lens specialist 7Artisans has just announced its second-ever full-frame autofocus lens - an 85mm f/1.8 prime that is the perfect focal length for portraits. The new lens follows on from the 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8 which was launched last year, and was the company's first venture into autofocus, after previously only offering manual-focus lenses. The company has also released the crop-sensor AF 27mm f/2.8.

The 7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 will be available in Sony E-mount for full-frame Alpha mirrorless cameras.

Impressively, it has 11 iris blades – promising circular bokeh even when closed down. There is also a built-in USB-C port on the bayonet mount that allows the lens to be upgraded easily with new firmware. There is also a function button on the side.

7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 uses STM motors which we are told work well with the eye-tracking AF on Sony cameras (Image credit: 7Artisans)

The lens is constructed from 10 elements in seven groups, including two ED glass elements. The lens weighs 437.5g and measures 72x96mm, , and has a 62mm front filter thread.. The closest focusing distance, meanwhile is 0.8m (0.62 feet).

The price in China is 1580 Yuan - around US$220 or £170 - which suggests it will retail in the West for about the same price as the 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8.

See our round-up of the best lenses for portraits that you can buy right now