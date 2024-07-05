7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 is company's second autofocus lens for Sony cameras

New low-cost full-frame portrait lens for Sony mirrorless shooters

7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8
Chinese lens specialist 7Artisans has just announced its second-ever full-frame autofocus lens - an 85mm f/1.8 prime that is the perfect focal length for portraits. The new lens follows on from the 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8 which was launched last year, and was the company's first venture into autofocus, after previously only offering manual-focus lenses. The company has also released the crop-sensor AF 27mm f/2.8.

The 7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 will be available in Sony E-mount for full-frame Alpha mirrorless cameras

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

