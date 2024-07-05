7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 is company's second autofocus lens for Sony cameras

New low-cost full-frame portrait lens for Sony mirrorless shooters
(Image credit: 7Artisans)
Chinese lens specialist 7Artisans has just announced its second-ever full-frame autofocus lens - an 85mm f/1.8 prime that is the perfect focal length for portraits. The new lens follows on from the 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8 which was launched last year, and was the company's first venture into autofocus, after previously only offering manual-focus lenses. The company has also released the crop-sensor AF 27mm f/2.8.
Impressively, it has 11 iris blades – promising circular bokeh even when closed down. There is also a built-in USB-C port on the bayonet mount that allows the lens to be upgraded easily with new firmware. There is also a function button on the side.
The lens is constructed from 10 elements in seven groups, including two ED glass elements. The lens weighs 437.5g and measures 72x96mm, , and has a 62mm front filter thread.. The closest focusing distance, meanwhile is 0.8m (0.62 feet).
The price in China is 1580 Yuan - around US$220 or £170 - which suggests it will retail in the West for about the same price as the 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.