5 Canon cameras get fresh firmware – including support for a new lens

Canon has released new firmware updates for 5 five (one to ten are written as words) full frame EOS cameras, continuing to provide key updates for products long after release.

The Canon EOS R3, Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6 II, Canon EOS R8, and the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III have all received new firmware updates, featuring minor new features as well as bug fixes. The latest firmware updates come in addition to the major updates released earlier in the year.

One of the key updates is the addition of Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye compatibility with the R6 Mark II (previously, the VR lens was only compatible with the R5 and R5C).

The full list of Firmware updates is as follows:

Canon EOS R3

(Image credit: Future)

EOS R3 Ver 1.5.1

• Camera remote application It is now possible to register the focus position in the CR-A100's preset function. When used with the robotic camera system CR-S700R, it becomes easier for the photographer to focus on the intended subject distance.

• It is now possible to delete only the voice memo attached to an image. It is also now possible to add or add voice memos to protected images.

• We have strengthened the security when sending captured images using FTPS transfer.

• You can now check the time in the viewfinder by pressing the exposure compensation/aperture setting button while looking through the viewfinder.

• Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, camera operations would become ineffective after touch operations, and [BUSY] would be displayed even when the camera was operated.

• Corrected an issue where, in rare cases, the viewfinder and monitor screen would become blank and you would not be able to shoot, depending on the timing of the <AF-ON> button operation and the viewfinder on the sensor.

• Fixed minor bugs.

Canon EOS R5

EOS R5 Ver 1.9.0

• It is now possible to delete only the voice memo attached to an image. It is also now possible to add or add voice memos to protected images.

• We have strengthened the security when sending captured images using FTPS transfer.

• Added support for the software development support kit (EDSDK/CCAPI) for digital cameras.

• Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, camera operations would become ineffective after touch operations, and [BUSY] would be displayed even when the camera was operated.

• Fixed minor bugs.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

(Image credit: Canon)

EOS R6 Mark II Ver 1.2.0

• Now compatible with RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye.

• We have strengthened the security when sending captured images using FTPS transfer.

• Added support for the software development support kit (EDSDK/CCAPI) for digital cameras.

Canon EOS R8

EOS R8 Ver 1.1.0

• Added support for the software development support kit (EDSDK/CCAPI) for digital cameras.

• Fixed minor bugs.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III

EOS-1D X Mark III Ver 1.8.0

• Camera remote application It is now possible to register the focus position in the CR-A100's preset function. When used with the robotic camera system CR-S700R, it becomes easier for the photographer to focus on the intended subject distance.

• It is now possible to delete only the voice memo attached to an image. It is also now possible to add or add voice memos to protected images.

• We have strengthened the security when sending captured images using FTPS transfer.

• Fixed minor bugs."

Canon continues to future-proof its existing camera models by giving regular firmware updates, including major performance boosts such as the update earlier in the year. If you are an EOS photographer and have yet to update the firmware this year, I urge you to check out the newest features.

Canon compares updating its camera systems to photo software updates. They can provide fixes to existing issues but also provide the camera with new and exciting features, making it feel brand new!

As I have recently written in the Fujifilm firmware update article, firmware updates are a great indicator of how the camera manufacturer listens and responds to its users. Canon seems to go above and beyond in this aspect, taking requests from both professionals and enthusiasts. It speaks volumes as Canon continues to give major updates to existing models, instead of saving them for later models.

Check out our how-to guide on updating your Canon firmware.

These are the best Canon cameras on the market right now, including some of the best beginner cameras and best professional cameras.