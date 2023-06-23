Canon drops ANOTHER monster firmware update

Canon has just released the latest in a series of firmware updates that deliver huge changes for its core cameras.

In March the manufacturer launched fresh firmware for the Canon EOS R5, which transformed the 45MP camera into a 400MP monster (if you're curious, here's what the Canon EOS R5's 400MP images look like).

Now the company has released a similarly huge firmware update for the R5's sibling, the cinema-focused Canon EOS R5C. While there's nothing as headline-grabbing as the 400MP mode on the R5, there's an astonishing array of upgrades and additions –all of which are listed in the official release notes below.

You can download the latest firmware, version 1.0.4.1, from the Canon website.

(Image credit: Canon)

Firmware Version 1.0.4.1 incorporates the following enhancements:

1. The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S, CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F, CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F, CN8x15 IAS S/E1,:

- Displaying metadata, such as the model name and the focal distance of the lens attached.

- Displaying T number.

- Support for Peripheral Illumination Correction and Chromatic Lens Aberration Correction.

- Support for Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus(CN8x15 IAS S/E1 only)

- Support for [Dual Pixel Focus Guide].

2. The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM:

- Adds a menu to switch lens functions. (Focus Ring, Control Ring, Lens Optical Image Stabilization)

3. Adds EF lenses compatible with EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter.

CN-E14mm T3.1 L F

CN-E20mm T1.5 L F

CN-E24mm T1.5 L F

CN-E35mm T1.5 L F

CN-E50mm T1.3 L F

CN-E85mm T1.3 L F

CN-E135mm T2.2 L F

EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM

EF 24mm f/1.4L II USM

EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM

EF 50mm f/1.2L USM

EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM

EF 135mm f/2L USM

4. Enables left/right switching with one touch when using Magnify. (When recording 8K RAW with VR lens attached.)

5. Enables magnify during 8K MP4 recording. (Not available when HDMI 4K is output.)

6. Improves switching time between Video/Photo mode.

7. Adds Power Saving Mode.

8. Enhances Clear Scan resolution.

9. Adds Digital-Teleconverter function. (1.5x /2x /2.5x /3x)

10. Enables to change WFM size.

11. Enables to change Vector scope gain by touch.

12. Enables to change WFM/Vector scope opacity.

13. Improves AF performance.

- Enables tracking frame to change variably depending on subject.

- Enables to detect heads facing sideways or backwards, or in situations such as when wearing a helmet.

- Enables to select Face via control ring/dial.

14. Adds [Subject Selection] assignable function via control ring/dial.

15. Adds [Canon 709 / BT.709] to the Gamma/Color Space in Custom Picture setting.

16. Adds [CMT 709] in Proxy Rec Color Conversion.

17. Adds [CMT 709] in View Assist.

18. Adds [G Gain] in White Balance in Custom Picture settings.

19. Adds support for 4CH display in audio meter.

