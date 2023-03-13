180MP images: is pixel shift coming to the Canon EOS R5?

Could 180MP imaging be heading to the Canon EOS R5? Yes it could, according to a new report.

Firmware updates are usually not a very exciting thing to write about, often just consisting of small updates to support new lens profiles or fix bugs. However, there might just be a big update coming for Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) owners: if rumors are to be believed, then we might see the arrival of pixel shift technology for the first time in a Canon camera.

Pixel shift technology has been around for 10 years, pioneered by the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (opens in new tab) back in 2013. Using a camera's in-body image stabilization system, it 'shifts' the sensor over by one pixel in a series of successive images to capture better color clarity with less noise and moiré.

Sub-pixel shifting can also be used to make images larger than the maximum pixel density of a sensor, typically generating images with four times the native resolution. For example, the 100MP medium format sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 100S (opens in new tab) can create 400MP images using pixel shift.

The EOS R5 has a 45MP sensor, so under the usual rules of pixel shift this would result in 180MP images. Canon and Nikon are so far the only major manufacturers that do not yet offer any sort of pixel shift option in their cameras.

Whether pixel shift is really necessary in every camera is still a big question. The megapixel count in the R5 is already more than most users will need for the majority of applications.

Pixel shift has two major downsides: firstly it cannot be used on any moving subject without some blur and, secondly, the file sizes are huge and require serious processing power. Pixel shift only really becomes useful if shooting still life, product, or macro photography that will be blown up to very large sizes.

With the R5 having the largest megapixel count in Canon's mirrorless range (eclipsed only by the 50MP Canon EOS 5DS (opens in new tab) DSLRs), and with a focus on high-end studio work, it is the ideal candidate to receive the update first. Although, we should expect this to come to the R3, and eventually the R6 Mark II.

Fujifilm, Olympus, and Panasonic offer pixel shift as a feature in many of their enthusiast-level cameras, so Canon should feel pressured not to limit this feature to its premium cameras.

We currently don't have a date for this new firmware update, but it is rumored to be coming soon instead of an upgraded Canon EOS R5 Mark II (opens in new tab).

