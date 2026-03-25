The point-and-shoot camera’s rise in popularity has brought a rise in prices along with it – and a decline in the number of discounts on the pocketable format.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is going on now, but most of the compact camera deals that I found feel a bit lackluster. There are a lot of cameras without a brand attached. (And several that look like they used AI to generate the product images. Gross!)

There are a few gems among Amazon’s discounted point-and-shoot cameras – like the Chuzhao if you’re looking for a retro toy camera or the Kodak Pixpro C1 if you want that retro lo-fi look for $99.

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But these are the best point-and-shoot deals that I’ve found so far – and not all of them are from Amazon.