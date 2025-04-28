Amazon’s best-selling new camera right now is this cheap retro compact that looks like a twin-lens reflex – but there’s a catch

As a fan of old cameras, one of the retro styles that I’ve always admired but never really found in digital format is the twin-lens reflex cameras with the waist-level viewfinders. But the number one selling new release in cameras right now on Amazon is the sort of camera that I’ve always wanted to see in digital form. The Chuzhao is a digital camera inspired by a classic 1930s twin-lens reflex design. As long as I’ve wanted a digital TLR camera, there are a few things that are keeping me from buying this camera, however.

With a small 12MP sensor, the Chuzhao isn’t meant to have over-the-top modern image quality. Based on the reviews, price, and limited specifications, the Chuzhao seems more like a toy camera than a serious shooter. But taking intentionally poor images for the retro look is a thing, and the old-school style has apparently garnered enough attention to propel the camera to the top of Amazon’s best seller list for new release cameras in the US.

The LCD screen is on the top of the Chuzhao camera, replicating the optical viewfinder found on traditional twin lens reflex cameras (Image credit: Amazon)

While the Chuzhao looks like a classic twin-lens reflex film camera, the camera is a more compact variation on the old-school design. It’s only about 3.5 inches tall and weighs a quarter of a pound. The crank at the side serves as a joystick. The shutter release and on button sit at the front bottom of the camera, while a playback album and delete button are also cleverly disguised in the camera’s design.

On the inside, the camera uses a 12MP sensor that’s a ¼-inch size that takes square, 1:1 aspect ratio images. The camera can also take short 1080p videos without audio. The battery, which is rechargeable, is rated for four hours of continuous shooting. The specs and sample images, however, seem to suggest more of a toy camera, with low-resolution images with washed-out highlights.

What intrigues me most, however, is that top-level LCD screen for viewing shots. The company advertises the camera as a way to slow down while capturing photos, and I can see the waist-level shooting helping to achieve that.

But there are a number of red flags that have prevented me from caving to the temptation to buy such an iconic-looking camera. It’s one of those products on Amazon that doesn’t come from a clear brand, with multiple Amazon listings for what looks like the same camera but is listed under a different company name.

The Chuzhao is significantly smaller than the medium format film TLRs of old (Image credit: Amazon)

The official Chuzhao website lists Paysafe LLC under the company information, which is a payment processing company and not a camera maker. The company’s US address listed on the website is the address for a company that offers mail forwarding services. The phone number took me to an answering machine that did not have a company name attached, but simply instructed me to find the support email address from the website. The website also says that it's the first ever digital twin reflex, but the Rolleiflex MiniDigi from 2008 was also a digital twin lens.

Another oddity? The camera sells for around $50 / £50 on Amazon, yet the so-called “list price” on the company’s website is $199. The Chuzhao website, which has a 1 percent trust score from Scam Adviser, also calls it a limited edition that “isn’t mass produced or sold in big box stores.” These are all factors that have eliminated the temptation to buy one since the camera started popping up on my Instagram ads months ago. A number of YouTubers and Reditors seem to have actually gotten the camera at least, but the difference between the company website and Amazon listing is suspicious.

From Amazon’s bestseller list for new releases, however, the retro look and affordable price tag seem to be enticing more than a few buyers. I’m still holding out for a digital twin lens reflex with some more serious specifications and fewer red flags – and I hope the success of this affordable toy camera prompts more brands to experiment with the old design.

The Chuzhao camera is currently listed for $49.99 in the US on Amazon, with a 15 percent coupon available. A similar option sells for just under £50 in the UK.

You can learn more about the history of the TLR camera, and while I haven't found a good digital twin lens reflex camera, Mint and Rolleiflex did make a great one that uses instant film.