Okay, cool, we have new film cameras… but where will we get the bloody FILM?

By
published

New film cameras like the Pentax 17 are all well and good. But where are we going to get all the film to use with them?

Animation of a Pentax 17 camera being loaded with film
(Image credit: Ricoh Imaging)

I'm a lapsed film shooter. But I am supremely excited by the arrival of the Pentax 17 – which, as I'm sure you're aware if you're reading an article like this, is a brand-new half-frame film camera.

What I'm not excited about is the reason I became a lapsed film shooter in the first place: the lack of film and the price of film. Two factors that are, of course, often directly related.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

