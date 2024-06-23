Okay, cool, we have new film cameras… but where will we get the bloody FILM?

I'm a lapsed film shooter. But I am supremely excited by the arrival of the Pentax 17 – which, as I'm sure you're aware if you're reading an article like this, is a brand-new half-frame film camera.

What I'm not excited about is the reason I became a lapsed film shooter in the first place: the lack of film and the price of film. Two factors that are, of course, often directly related.

There's the prevailing notion that 35mm film is no longer scarce or expensive. And true, things have changed a bit – at least we're not where we were, not too long ago, when Japan literally ran out of film.

But you know what else has changed a bit? Film cameras have become even more popular. Which means even more people are going to be shooting on film.

A couple of years back, the market couldn't even keep up with the demand from people only shooting on the existing stock of used film cameras in circulation. But since then, the market has basically exploded with new film cameras.

The Pentax 17. The Kodak Ektar H35 and H35N. The Lomomatic 110. The Alfie Tych and Tych+.

I wanted an image of camera film to illustrate this article… now I'm just thinking, THAT FILM IS TOO VALUABLE TO WASTE! (Image credit: Filonmar/Getty Images)

So now we have even more film cameras in circulation. And while you may not think that their sales numbers are going to impact things all that much, it's worth noting that the Pentax 17 is already sold out in Japan just two days after launch.

Where is all the film going to come from? Fujifilm and Kodak have pulled their fingers out a bit, and the Ilfords of this world are doing their part, but again – we could barely cope with the (admittedly supply chain-compromised) film demand of a couple of years ago.

Now that all the TikTokers and hipsters are out buying the new Pentax (and going through the growing pains of learning how film works) we're going to need a boatload more stock than I think actually exists.

There's a good reason that five of those cameras I mentioned are half-frame: even the manufacturers know that film is scarce and expensive. So they're making half-frame – which has traditionally been seen as a compromise in the analog world – a selling point.

TL:DR new film cameras are good. Great, even. But until the film market shows that it isn't just aspiring to restabilize, but taking actual steps to grow and support the new cameras, I can't help but feel that an already expensive hobby is about to get even more expensive.

And that's before I ask out loud if there are enough film labs to handle the increased demand for processing…

