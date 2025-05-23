This little ode to the half-frame film camera could prove key in attracting the next generation of photographers

The Fujifilm X Half is here, and it’s divided the hardcore photography community like every brave and bold new camera should. I didn’t have to look far to find myself tumbling through the echo chamber of photography social media, hearing grumbles about the specs, film-centric design and price.

But what the naysayers are forgetting is that the Fujifilm X Half isn’t aimed at serious camera enthusiasts – even though some will be unable to resist its allure. It’s not meant to be powerful or even practical. It has a higher calling: to foster the next generation of photographers, and that’s a very noble pursuit indeed.

In a world where consumer tech and AI are busy devaluing the creative industries at an alarming rate, we’re in dire need of new blood. Not just to sell cameras, but to keep photography and video as we know it alive.

And as tooled-up and groundbreaking as the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, Nikon Z8, Fujifilm X-H2S and Sony A9 III might be, they ain’t doing squat to entice the next gen of photographers and videographers.

The pocketable Fujifilm X Half is about taking cool photos and looking cool while you do it (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Yes, the Fujifilm X Half does have a 1-inch sensor, and no, it can’t shoot RAW. But if you were picking up a camera for the very first time, would you really want image files so large that you'd need to spend out on external hard drives and additional storage?

Would you really want flat, lifeless RAW files you’ll only get the best out of if you invest in photo editing software and learn how to process your photos? And before you say: “Just use your phone!” Come off it.

Is there anything more boring and choresome than phone photography nowadays? I mean, it’s fine for a few selfies, but that slab of aluminum you use to browse Facebook, while sitting on the toilet, really isn’t going to inspire you to capture your best photos when you’re on a city break or at a festival.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fujifilm X Half is all about the tactile experience of photography. It’s inspired by the half-frame film cameras of yore (and the Pentax 17). It has an optical viewfinder, can combine two ‘half-frame’ images into a diptych, features 13 of Fujifilm’s famed Film Simulations, has light-leak and halation filters, and a new Film Camera Mode.

The Fujifilm X Half comes in three different colors and has the tiniest little 32mm f/2.8 lens (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

As the name suggests, Film Camera Mode is designed to simulate the experience of handling a real film camera, even though the X Half is entirely digital.

That means selecting a Film Simulation, the number of frames on your "roll", and using the frame-advance lever after each shot, unable to review images or change the Film Simulation until you’ve spent your digital film.

Some on the Internet are questioning the point of all this. But to that I say: What’s the point of owning a pro-grade Sony A7R V that only comes out to visit the dog park or family functions? Who cares? You do you!

I’ve yet to handle the camera myself, so I can’t talk about its build or image quality – key areas to justify that admittedly chunky price tag. But then again, the Fujifilm X100VI certainly isn’t cheap and it’s arguably the most sought-after camera in the world.

For the moment, I’m just happy that Fujifilm isn’t resting on its laurels. Between Instax and the X100 series, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fujifilm is pulling in more new blood than all other camera manufacturers combined.

And if the Fujifilm X Half only adds to the manufacturer's list of uber-trendy cameras, it won't just be a victory for Fujifilm, but the entire imaging industry.

You might also like...

Looking for your first camera? Here are the best cameras for beginners. If you're a Fujifilm enthusiast, here are more of my musings: thinking of buying a Fujifilm X100T compact camera in 2025? I’m here to tell you whether or not it’s worth it. Plus, the Fujifilm X-T30 II would be high on my list if I started photography all over again.