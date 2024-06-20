SOLD OUT! The Pentax 17 is already out of stock in Japan

Just two days after it was launched, the Pentax 17 is already sold out in its native Japan.

Pentax parent company Ricoh Imaging issued a notification that orders have been suspended, deliveries may be delayed, and apologized for the situation.

"Regarding the 'Pentax 17', scheduled for release on July 12 2024, we have received many more pre-orders than initially expected, and due to the current supply situation, it will take a considerable amount of time to deliver the product," says the company.

"For customers who have already placed orders, please note that the product may be delivered after the release date.

"In addition, Ricoh Imaging Store and other official EC sites will temporarily suspend accepting orders until we have a certain outlook for product supply. We will notify you on our EC sites etc. regarding the resumption of order acceptance."

The camera is still available for pre-order in the United States, at retailers like Adorama, and in the United Kingdom it's currently in stock at Wex Photo Video.

In case you missed it, the Pentax 17 is a brand-new film camera – the first in 21 years from Pentax, which has a proud heritage of producing some of the best film cameras ever made.

A half-frame camera, the Pentax 17 captures a pair of images from a single 35mm exposure. These half-size frames measure roughly 17mm (hence the name of the camera) and double the amount of shots you get from a roll of film.

Like a digital image sensor, of course, there is a compromise. Just as a smaller image sensor delivers images with less resolution and a reduced enlarging capacity, so does a smaller frame of film (which also features proportionally larger film grain).

I think it's fantastic that the Pentax 17 is proving such a hit – and I wonder how much this might encourage the likes of Canon and Nikon to reintroduce film cameras of their own…

If you're an analog shooter, take a look at the best film for 35mm cameras – and you may also be interested in the best instant cameras (and don't forget to check what type of instant film you need!).