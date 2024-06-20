SOLD OUT! The Pentax 17 is already out of stock in Japan

Well, that didn't take long – the Pentax 17 is already sold out in Japan, with Ricoh suspending orders and warning of delays

Just two days after it was launched, the Pentax 17 is already sold out in its native Japan.

Pentax parent company Ricoh Imaging issued a notification that orders have been suspended, deliveries may be delayed, and apologized for the situation. 

