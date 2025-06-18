100 years later, Leica finally makes its own 35mm film… Say hello to Monopan 50
Leica introduces Monopan 50: A new era of 35mm black-and-white film
Leica has announced something purists and film lovers will appreciate - Monopan 50, a brand-new black-and-white 35mm film. Created to mark 100 years since the Leica I first rolled onto the scene in 1925, this film is more than just a nod to history - it’s Leica’s first true 35mm emulsion. And yes, that means this one finally is “Leica film,” not just film loaded into a Leica.
Sample images
In the early days, 35mm was a revolution - a smaller format with big impact - and it was Leica that helped shape that standard. Monopan 50 celebrates that legacy, bringing with it a fine-grain structure, a wide spectral response, and a beautifully subtle tonality that honours the roots of photography while offering modern fidelity.
The name says it all: Monopan 50. “Mono” is an echo of Leica’s Monochrom digital cameras, known for their no-compromise approach to black-and-white photography. “Pan” reflects the panchromatic sensitivity of the film, and the “50” marks its ISO rating - slow, deliberate, and true to the spirit of early 20th-century emulsions.
It’s an ultra-fine-grain film capable of resolving up to 280 line pairs per millimetre. The spectral sensitivity reaches up to 780nm, giving it a superpanchromatic edge and even opening the door to infrared experimentation. And when paired with Leica’s legendary glass - think Summicron, Summilux, or even the Noctilux - it sings. Wide apertures in broad daylight? No problem. Crisp shadows, glowing highlights, and all the creamy bokeh you’d expect.
Shot through a Leica, Monopan 50 brings out the nuance in architecture, landscapes, and travel scenes. It plays well with any black-and-white developer, and the retro packaging rounds things off with a respectful nod to Leica’s early days.
This isn’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake - it’s an invitation to slow down, shoot intentionally, and rediscover the richness of analog photography.
This new Leica Monopan 50 film will be available at Leica Stores and authorized dealers worldwide on August 21st, priced at $10 / £10 per roll.
