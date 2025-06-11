This ostrich-skin 'Luxus II' is one of the rare Leica cameras up for auction in China

Leica II Mod. D Luxus is an extremely rare and unique camera with a starting price of around US$166,955

Extremely rare 'Luxus' Leica II, an early M3 from 1954, or maybe even a Safari prototype Leica M4-2 in olive – if these sound like your kind of collectible, then the 2025 Spring Lidong Camera & Photo Auction is definitely worth checking out.

It's happening on June 14, 2025, in Shanghai, and features 11 rare Leica cameras and lenses that you can actually start bidding on online right now.

We've seen some fantastic Leica auctions in the past. Sure, the prices can sometimes make you wince, but getting your hands on one of these beautiful, rare cameras in great condition is something that's only going to get harder over time.

The first auction on Chinese soil was the 2024 OstLicht Camera Auction, also held in Shanghai, where a Leica IIg prototype made in 1960 sold for a record-breaking €3.62 million (around $3.79 million / £3.02 million / AU$5.86 million)...

At the 2025 Spring Lidong Camera & Photo Auction, you'll find another standout Leica piece that is expected to sell high: the incredibly rare one-off 'Luxus' Leica II (serial number: 34812) with a gold Elmar 50mm f/3.5 lens and a unique ostrich leather covering, which was custom-ordered by the original buyer.

So, if you happen to have spare thousands lying around, this auction is a rare chance to own a truly iconic Leica – a piece of photography history. Honestly, who wouldn't want that?

Let's take a closer look at three especially promising Leica pieces from the auction. And if you want to explore everything on offer, you can find the full collection on the Spring Lidong Camera & Photo Auction's website.

Lot 35: Leica II Mod. D Luxus

Leica II Mod. D Luxus (Image credit: Shanghai Lidong Auction)

Sn: 34812

Condition: B-

Starting Price: RMB 1,200,000 (around $166,955 / £123,270 / AU$256,168)

Estimated Price: RMB 2,400,000 ~ RMB 3,000,000

(around $333,910 ~ 417,388 / £246,540 ~ 308,176 / AU$512,336 ~ 640,420)

"The extremely rare 'Luxus' Leica II, with a serial number of 34812 and equipped with an Elmar 50mm f/3.5 lens in gold, is part of an official batch of 16 Leica I mod.A cameras (serial numbers 34803-34818).

"In December 1932, it was converted into a Leica II by Leitz, as evidenced by the records from the Leitz repair factory. The ostrich leather covering is unusual, as it was attached at the customer's request during the conversion."

Lot 1: Nikon One Nikkor-H·C 2/5cm

Nikon One Nikkor-H·C 2/5cm (Image credit: Shanghai Lidong Auction)

Sn: 60997

Condition: B

Starting Price: RMB 300,000 (around $41,739 / £30,818 / AU$64,042)

Estimated Price: RMB 700,000 ~ RMB 800,000

(around $97,390 ~ 111,304 / £71,908 ~ 82,180 / AU$149,431 ~ 170,779)

"This camera is one of the earliest production models of the Nikon One, numbered 60997. Only a handful of cameras with serial numbers in the 609XX range (five digits) are known today. It comes with the original early prototype Nikkor - H 2/5 cm lens, numbered 6099 (official Nikon One lenses start at Serial No. 70801). This is likely the very first lens ever produced for the Nikon One."

Lot 12: Leica Dual-range Summicron 2/5cm Prototype

Leica Dual-range Summicron 2/5cm Prototype (Image credit: Shanghai Lidong Auction)

Year: ca. 1968

Condition: A

Starting Price: RMB 300,000 (around $41,739 / £30,818 / AU$64,042)

Estimated Price: RMB 700,000 ~ RMB 800,000

(around $97,390 ~ 111,304 / £71,908 ~ 82,180 / AU$149,431 ~ 170,779)

"A unique experimental 6-element dual-range Summicron 2/50mm lens. The heavily scalloped focusing ring was specially made for close focus.

"A special viewfinder was constructed with an easily attachable system to the focusing barrel. This viewfinder is unlike anything seen in either normal production models or close focus prototypes, similar in function to the SDPOO viewfinder in normal production."

