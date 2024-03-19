There's no need to wait for Pentax – new half-frame cameras are already here!

The great thing about walking the halls of The Photography & Video Show is that you can get hands-on with products you have only ever seen online. This was the case for me this morning when I saw Alfie Cameras, which has created a unique half-frame analog camera with four in-built lenses!

Since successfully being backed on Kickstarter, the Alfie Cameras Tych and Tych+ have undergone further development that combines both analog and digital technologies to bring film cameras to a wider audience. With half-frame cameras on the minds of large manufacturers such as Pentax, Alfie Cameras is ahead of the game with the Tych and Tych+ available now.

(Image credit: Future)

There are many mixed feelings about half-frame film photography, especially from photographers who have experience shooting with film, but for enthusiasts looking to take their first analog steps I think it might be the perfect introduction.

There are many benefits of shooting half-frame, but the one that jumps out is it enables the user to capture 72 exposures from a single roll of 35mm film rather than 36. Film prices are forever on the rise due to increasing demand, so being able to get more for your money will certainly appeal to new shooters.

The Alfie Cameras Tych and Tych+ take this further by offering three or four lenses, on a rotary lens board. The options are a 33.3mm (50mm equivalent and Tych+ only) f/8 rapid rectilinear lens with 4 elements in 2 groups, a 30mm f/8 single-element meniscus lens, a 25mm f/56 zone plate, and a 25mm f/125 pinhole, each offering a unique take on analog photography.

(Image credit: Future)

Sample Image from the standard lens shot on Kodak Gold Film (Image credit: Alfie Cameras)

Despite the many lens options, the camera is tiny, measuring 16 x 13 x 8cm, and weighing just 120g, making it ideal for discreet street photography or keeping it in your pocket to capture everyday life from a new perspective. The camera body is also made from an anodized aluminum / MJF hybrid construction, which provides a nice feel when in the hand.

Other features that make this camera enticing are the built-in light meter for automatic exposure, and manual mode with shutter speeds from 30 seconds to 1/500th – and it's USB-chargeable.

The different options open up the door for analog creativity and exploration, which is what I think a half-frame is ideal for. It also removes the daunting task of manual metering that all newcomers face when shooting analog, with an electronic light meter and an LCD screen.

The cameras are available to check out at The Photography & video Show on POD 2 today, but if you can't make it to the show the Tych and Tych+ are also available from the official website.

