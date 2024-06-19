7 things you need to know before you buy a Pentax 17 camera

By
published

The launch of a new film camera is exciting... but there are some thing about the Pentax 17 you might not have realized

Pentax 17 camera
(Image credit: Pentax)

Hot on the heels of the launch of the Fujifilm X100 VI, the Pentax 17 is making this the year for hip, retro cameras. But what makes the new Pentax special, is that it shoots film. Despite the odds, analog photography has quietly grown in popularity in recent years – but few of the major camera manufacturers have bothered to pay this trend any attention. 

Sure Leica will sell you a luxury film rangefinder, and Kodak will sell you a basic Ektar H35N as a step-up from a disposable camera. Only Pentax has stepped up to dust off the old design blueprints to produce a new film camera for a new generation non-digital photographers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles