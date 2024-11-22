DSLRs will be a steal on Black Friday, but should you even buy one?

Old tech often sees the biggest discounts – but buying a DSLR could be a poor long term decision

The best Black Friday camera deals are often on last generation’s tech – new models tend to only see slight discounts while previous iterations tend to see a much more startling drop. In the world of cameras, that means shoppers should expect to find some of the best DSLRs sprinkled among the Black Friday ads. But with major camera manufacturers turning their focus to mirrorless cameras, is buying a DSLR even a good investment?

With the notable exception of Pentax, major camera brands from Canon and Nikon to Sony and Panasonic have turned their attention to mirrorless cameras. That shift in focus leaves DSLRs lagging behind in the tech race, without a significant new model arriving in years. That, in turn also means the major camera brands aren’t developing new DSLRs lenses any more either. But, even with just the early Black Friday deals, Nikon’s 45MP DSLR, the D850, is more than $1,000 less than the Z8 in the US, which offers a similar resolution.

