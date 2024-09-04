DSLRs are NOT dead – and here's the proof!

By
published

If DSLRs are dead, then why are so many top-tier professionals still using them? There's no need to rush to upgrade to mirrorless

Canon 5D IV
(Image credit: Canon)

The DSLR market has been all but eclipsed by the popularity of mirrorless cameras, with many assuming that DSLRs are a thing of the past. That may be the case, but it doesn't mean they are any less capable of creating exceptional photography – with many photographers working at the top of the industry still using a DSLR camera.

I am lucky enough to sit down and talk photography with some of the best photographers in the business, and over the past few interviews I noticed that they're all using DSLRs – and not even the most recent DSLRs, either.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

