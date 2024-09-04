The DSLR market has been all but eclipsed by the popularity of mirrorless cameras, with many assuming that DSLRs are a thing of the past. That may be the case, but it doesn't mean they are any less capable of creating exceptional photography – with many photographers working at the top of the industry still using a DSLR camera.

I am lucky enough to sit down and talk photography with some of the best photographers in the business, and over the past few interviews I noticed that they're all using DSLRs – and not even the most recent DSLRs, either.

I recently spoke to Robbie Lawrence, Asmaa Waguih and Sherrie Nickol about the release of their new photography books. I admire each of these photographers' work and their books should be checked out immediately! With big publishers snapping up the chance to publish their work I assumed they were working with the best mirrorless cameras on the market, only to find out each used the same DSLR – the iconic Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

(Image credit: Sherrie Nickol)

Having never used the camera myself, I know it through reputation alone – and what was considered a great camera upon its release in 2016 is still doing the business today.

With so many new camera releases, and camera technology advancing at a rapid rate, it can often feel like you need to upgrade to keep up. That isn't the case, and these photographers are proof.

They demonstrate that it's not all about having the latest and greatest gear, but instead finding the right camera that works for you. Take Robbie Lawrence as a fantastic example, who has used the same 5D camera throughout his entire career and knows it like the back of his hand.

During our interview, he told me that he couples the camera with Pentax 67 primes to get his signature film look. This combination has seen him photograph Oscar winners, campaigns for Adidas and much more. He would have never developed his style if he was constantly upgrading to what the market tells us we need.

To clarify, I'm not saying that the latest gear doesn't matter. For example, the new features on cameras such as the Sony A9 III and the Canon EOS R1 are incredible and enable users to capture things they couldn't before – and for sports photography, they trump the older generation.

But for the vast majority of photographers and photography enthusiasts, it can be overkill. The most important thing you can do is choose the camera that works for you, and learn it inside-out. Learning its advantages and embracing its disadvantages.

Let's not be too hasty to write off our DSLRs, as so much incredible work was created with them – and much more will be done in years to come. My favorite photographer, Peter Lindbergh, stuck with his trusty Nikon DSLR after updating from film, and created some of the best fashion and portrait photographs of all time.

I recently wrote an article stating that my next camera will be an upgrade to the mirrorless Fujifilm GFX 100 II. While that's still the case, perhaps I can hold off just a little longer.

