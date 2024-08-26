I own a 50MP camera, and now I've been convinced I need a 100MP one. Here's why

By
published

Why the Fujifilm GFX 100 II will be my next camera

Fujifilm GFX 100 II
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

I have been shooting primarily with the Fujifilm GFX 50S II since its release in 2021 and have had no desire to upgrade anytime soon. That was until I spent the day using a 100MP medium format beast!

I recently attended a portfolio-building event in the UK sponsored by Fujifilm. At the event, guests had access to the best Fujifilm cameras and GF lenses, and I chose the Fujifilm GFX 100 II as my companion for the day – I was instantly hooked!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

