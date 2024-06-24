This photography book sheds light on one of the most underreported wars in recent history

I was working for Reuters when the Arab Spring was happening, and I felt excited about what was occurring in all the countries of the Arab Spring. I told my boss, "I'm ready to go anywhere!" I wanted to go to Bahrain, I wanted to go to Libya, and I wanted to go to Yemen.

The priority for Reuters was Libya and I was one of the first few journalists to report from the Libyan side after the Gadaffi rule. Yemen was the one place I had always wanted to go, but there were already enough people there. So I continued to cover Egypt, Libya and Syria.

As soon as I left Reuters, I knew I wanted to go to Yemen and see what was happening, as the conflict was growing and it was already the start of the civil war in Yemen. So I started to visit, and kept going back, each time to a different area not necessarily knowing what would happen next.

I visited all of the main cities. I wanted to capture something few were aware of, even the Yemeni people themselves. Many thought after Saudi Arabia, England, and America were involved it would be over in a few weeks, but it just kept going.

I spent many years going back and forth and the conflict was never-ending, even though reporting had all but stopped. That is until around 2022 when the status cooled but even now has not been fully resolved. Even though there is now technically a truce, every party is still waiting with their weapons in hand, and not one side is winning.

The country is still divided and many things are much worse now than when I first went. Although there are no clashes and no war, there is also still no peace.

I decided that this would be a good time to bring all of my pictures together and tell what happened in Yemen during this period.