This photography book sheds light on one of the most underreported wars in recent history

"Although there are no clashes and no war, there is also still no peace." This photo book shares images captured over almost a decade of conflict in Yemen

© Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian photojournalist and conflict photographer, Asmaa Waguih, takes us on a remarkable visual tour of Yemen, highlighting the country's internal battle for power with ongoing conflicts between pro and anti-government militias.

Captured over almost a decade, Unfinished War: A Journey through Civil War in Yemen is a new book by Waguih published by Helion & Company. It includes over 150 images that showcase the contrasting scenes of everyday Yemeni life, and how the nation deals with the effects of the ongoing conflict between rival factions, regional powers, and their proxies and the large humanitarian crisis left as a result.  

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

