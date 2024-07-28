Sherrie Nickol uses portraits and street photography to capture intimate observations of everyday life

The first book by photographer Sherrie Nickol explores themes of youth, relationships, and family in a mix of beautifully candid and composed portraits and street scenes

The new self-titled monograph by Sherrie Nickol captures the essence of the human condition through intimate portraits and candid street scenes.

Split into five resolved bodies of work, Sherrie Nickol by Sherrie Nickol takes the viewers on a journey through time and space, capturing timeless images of relationships, environments, and everyday life, both of intimate family members and strangers in public.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

