"I decided to scrap three years of work and start again!" Photographer Robbie Lawrence takes us through creating his new book

By
published

We sit down with renowned photographer Robbie Lawrence ahead of the launch of his new book, 'Long Walk Home'

Long Walk Home by Robbie Lawrence
(Image credit: Robbie Lawrence)

Robbie Lawrence is a commercial, portrait, and fine art photographer I have admired for many years. His ability to blend client and personal work is a constant inspiration to me and my practice, and I have always shared his work with other photographers who look to do the same. 

Whether shooting advertising campaigns for Hermés or portraits of Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy, his style is very much recognizably his own – and this stems from personal projects such as his new book, Long Walk Home.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

