"I decided to scrap three years of work and start again!" Photographer Robbie Lawrence takes us through creating his new book

Ironically a hundred years later when the Victorian government needed to bulk up its army to invade and colonize, India in particular, they had to start reaching out to the Scots again. So they started reintroducing British Scottish culture back into Scotland, but through this sort of Victorian lens, if you like.

Victoria had a particular love for the Highland Games and all the pageantry around that, so the games that we celebrate today are an appropriated Victorian version of the initial premise – so it's not even a particularly Scottish thing any more, and yet it's held up as the totem in our cultural heritage.

I became interested in this idea and wanted to query whether it mattered. Whether the Games that are being celebrated don't necessarily have a link to the true version of the Games or whether in fact, it's okay for people just to celebrate things as they see them or as they have in turn appropriated them.

In America, the need to prove one's Scottishness is much more pronounced at the Games. So there are far more ceremonies that go over almost a mix of made-up and potentially real songs and chants that by my memory have no link to my memory of Scotland, but to these people that kind of gave them some sort of value system and link back to their heritage, and I've always been interested in that American need to kind of reference the past.

I started asking why we need to remind ourselves where we come from. So the way that I decided to work on the two parts of the book was firstly trying to sort of scrape away and distill what I was seeing to the only elements of the games that existed from the beginning. The sports, music, and dancing have changed in many ways, but the heavy lifting and the bagpipes have remained relatively similar.