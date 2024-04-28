3 bits of camera kit I wish I had taken with me backpacking in Asia (and 3 I should have left at home!)

By Hannah Rooke
published

How do you decide what to take on a long trip? Your mistakes can take a moment, you'll live with them for months

Hannah Rooke with Shimoda Action X30 V2 backpack
(Image credit: Future)

Packing light has never been one of my strengths, and when deciding what photography equipment to take on a three-month trip around South East Asia, I struggled.

In February 2024, I landed in Bangkok, Thailand, armed with my Sony A7 III, a  Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN, a Nikon FM2, a Minolta 35mm film compact camera, my MacBook Pro, a 2TB hard drive, my Hahnel ProCube 2 charger plus extra batteries/rolls of 35mm film, and memory cards

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

