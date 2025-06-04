Peak Design adds 18L everyday backpack and 4L Sling bag to its rugged Outdoor range

Peak Design’s two new bag additions come in black and this lovely burgundy color called Eclipse

Peak Design has launched a pair of new bags, and accessories to boot, as part of its Outdoor Collection. The Outdoor Backpack 18L and Outdoor Sling 4L slot into existing product lines with the existing 25L and 45L Outdoor Backpack and 2L and 7L Outdoor Sling. The Outdoor Backpack 18L is a frameless daypack, which the accessories outlet rates for “light adventures, day hikes, commuting, and camera carry.” It’s compatible with Peak Design’s Packing Tools and Camera Cubes, and comprises rugged, eco-friendly materials, said to provide “long-lasting durability and weather resistance”.

If you intend to use the Outdoor Backpack 18L to carry camera gear then you'll want to pick up an internal insert like the Smedium Camera Cube (Image credit: Peak Design)

The backpack features vest-style shoulder straps designed to distribute the load across the wearer’s torso, and alleviate pressure from the arms and shoulders. And as you’d expect, there’s ample room for the Capture Camera Clip. The bag itself is built around a large rear access panel, which can house a Smedium Camera Cube. On the subject of accessories, the Outdoor Backpack 18L can also accommodate the Peak Design Outdoor Hip Belt, and Peak Design Outdoor Rain Fly.

Stretch pockets designed to accommodate water bottles and tripods are located on each side of the backpack, with Cord Hook carry cords, elastic gear loops, and Cord Rails present to attach external accessories and gear.

The Peak Design Outdoor Sling 4L features the interior design of the 7L offering but with a more compact form factor (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Outdoor Sling 4L features the existing 7L variant’s pocket layout but in a more compact design. It features a padded “drop pocket” with a magnetic closure that can accommodate a phone, an external zip pocket with a key tether, and a trio of internal mesh pockets. Peak Design says the bag’s padded shoulder strap is quick to adjust, easy to remove, reverse, or clip onto something else, and can be used to sling around the shoulder or fit around the waist. Both bags feature Peak Design’s 100% recycled Terra Shell material, which is Bluesign approved and PFAS-free.

Is your retro office situated in the middle of the ocean? Then the Peak Design Outdoor Sling 4L might be for you! (Image credit: Peak Design)

As mentioned, Peak Design has also launched a pair of new accessories: the Outdoor Rain Fly and Helmet Carrier. These accessories are designed for use with any Peak Design backpack in its Outdoor, Travel, or Everyday ranges. The former is waterproof and made using 50D recycled ripstop nylon with a 2,000mm hydrostatic coating and taped seams. It packs down into a mesh pouch, which can be externally attached to a backpack for drying and comes in three sizes.

Both the Outdoor Rain Fly (left) and Helmet Carrier (right) are compatible with any Peak Design backpack from the Outdoor, Travel, or Everyday ranges (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Helmet Carrier is a “lightweight, durable harness” used to strap a bike, ski or climbing helmet to a Peak Design backpack. It’s made from recycled nylon stretch mesh and elastic cord reinforced with UHMWPE thread, and is said to be “strong and abrasion resistant.” It packs down small to be stowed when not in use and has a bike-light attachment point and reflective safety graphic.

The Outdoor Backpack 18L and Outdoor Sling 4L are both available in black and Eclipse (burgundy) colors, and retail for $189.95 / £169.99 / AU$369.95 and $74.95 / £69.99 / AU$139.95, respectively. The Outdoor Rain Fly retails for $29.95 / £29.99 / AU$64.95 and the Helmet Carrier for $34.95 / £34.99 / AU$79.95.

Check out the best camera backpacks and best camera sling bags. Plus, check out my review of the awesome PGYTech OnePro Focux Backpack.