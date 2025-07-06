I ditched my mirrorless and compact camera for my vacation – and found peace in my pocket

Modern phones pack impressive, pocket-sized camera tech – and they're not just great for traveling light, but also for freeing your mind

If you're a photographer, you probably know this inner conflict all too well: Should I take my camera on vacation, or should I leave it at home? Even the lightest camera can feel like a commitment. So I asked myself: Do I pack the mirrorless? Maybe just the small compact camera? What if I miss something amazing?

But this time, I did something different; I left both cameras at home. And you know what? I survived – with just my camera phone.

You might know this: The minute you arrive, your eyes start scanning for compositions. New light, new faces, fresh and old architecture – your inner photographer kicks in like muscle memory. It can feel like an obsession, even if you just want to unwind and recharge from a busy professional photography life.

I often find myself looking at the world as if I've already raised my camera's viewfinder to my eye. It's like my brain switches into "photography mode".

And don't get me wrong – photographing can be relaxing, even therapeutic, especially when you're alone with the landscape, say, in the Scottish Highlands. But when you're on a city break with friends or family, that same gear can feel like more of a burden than a benefit.

Still, whenever I leave my camera at home I get those "Damn it!" moments. You probably know the ones – perfect framing, beautiful light and no 'proper' camera in sight.

As mentioned, I made the decision to commit and just use my phone. After all, I had it with me anyway. I approached it with a positive mindset. No temptation, no guilt. If I really needed to capture something, my phone was just a swipe away.

And the pocket-sized technology is often underrated. When I was the Technique Editor at Digital Photographer magazine, I created mobile phone photography guides and tutorials. I gained a new appreciation for what phone cameras are capable of – especially today.

Modern phone sensors can deliver more than enough quality for online sharing and even mid-size prints (just make sure to select the highest image file size and dynamic range in the camera menu). But, if you're planning to turn your photo into a wallpaper mural, obviously that's another story.

Without the weight of the gear (literally and mentally), I enjoyed my trip more. I visited a city I had already photographed before, but I still visited places I hadn't seen before. That's why I expected the FOMO to be manageable. It was a bit like a test run.

On the trip, I didn't feel guilty for not taking "the shot", nor did I feel like I was missing out on photography. And best of all, I was present with my friends, family and with the moment.

Now, I know not everyone agrees. I recently chatted with a fellow photographer who said she could never travel without her camera – even when she'd visited the place before. For her, the joy of the trip is all about capturing it. And that's fair! But for me, stepping back from photography once – just a little – helped me.

It felt like a big step for my creative energy. Taking a short break from the gear helped me recharge. So if you're feeling that tug-of-war between documenting everything and actually being in the moment, maybe try a phone-only vacation from time to time.

