The Peak Design Roller Pro is ready for takeoff and only costs… HOW MUCH!?

Aimed at well-heeled travelers, the Peak Design Roller Pro marries good looks with a tough and lightweight build

Following a Kickstarter campaign, which received pledges totalling €11.5 million (around $13.2m / £9.8m / AU$20.4m), high-end camera bag maker Peak Design has released the Peak Design Roller Pro, an airline-compliant roller bag that has a generous 34-liter capacity (expandable to 39 liters) yet fits in most international overhead bins.

To stash your camera gear, you'll also need an XL Camera Cube, which fits snugly inside the Roller Pro and has customizable compartments to hold a 400mm prime lens, two camera bodies, and an array of additional smaller lenses and accessories. If you don't already have an XL Camera Cube set, the Peak Design Pro Creator Bundle comprises both products.

Peak Design's Camera Cube XL is included with the Creator Pro bundle, fitting inside the Roller Pro, and can be configured as you like to safely hold your personalized collection of camera kit (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Roller Pro case offers front-hinged access to maximize space efficiency, while Peak Design's SlimDrive carbon fibre trolley system provides increased internal volume by eliminating the bulk of traditional roller tubes. The exterior is enveloped in Peak Design’s signature weatherproof Versa Shell fabric, which offers a hybrid hard-soft shell design that strikes a balance between rugged durability and style.

There's a built-in SnapTent laptop sleeve, along with integrated organization features to ensure that your essentials are secure and accessible. The case is closed with reinforced Ultra Zips, and external gear loops secure tripods, jackets, or extra bags using Cord Hook compatibility. It is backed by Peak Design’s sustainability and lifetime guarantee standards.

Stylish as well as practical, the Roller Pro is available in Sage (green), Eclipse (Brown) and Black (er, black) color options (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Peak Design Roller Pro costs $599.99 / £499.99 / AU$1,099.99, which certainly puts it among the more expensive options that you'll find in our roller bags buying guide – and that's without any internals to hold your camera gear. The Pro Creator Bundle, which also includes an XL Camera Cube set, is $649.99 / £549.99 / AU$1,149.99.