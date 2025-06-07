This is the world's first magnetic, zipper-free camera sling for one-handed gear access

The world's first zipper-free magnetic camera sling bag is here, the MagGo X. It's the latest innovation from Ultix Outdoors, featuring one-handed gear access without compromising on security.

As creators we're often drawn to the latest shiny gear, but when it comes to camera bags the enthusiasm tends to fade. They’re essential, yes, but rarely exciting.

Saying this, we all know the frustration of fumbling with zippers when all we want is to quickly swap lenses or grab a filter without missing the moment, especially in genres like wedding, event, or travel photography.

Often, camera bags on the market force us into a tradeoff: secure but slow access, or quick access that compromises on security. The zipper – ironically designed for ease – can become the very thing slowing us down.

The MagGo X is a camera sling designed for photographers and adventurers (Image credit: ULTIX Outdoors LTD)

The MagGo X reimagines how we carry and access our equipment on the go. It is built for speed, convenience, and durability.

Ultix Outdoors' latest release ditches zippers entirely in favor of a magnetic lid, delivering buttery-smooth, one-handed access through a system of 106 precision magnets.

The MagGo X has already nearly tripled its funding goal on Kickstarter and is planned to head to the world in October 2025.

The MagGo X offers 9l of customizable space (Image credit: ULTIX Outdoors LTD)

Why the MagGo X stands out

With the MagGo X, you can access your gear in seconds – silently. That's a huge plus for professionals working in sensitive environments like weddings, events or wildlife photography, where quiet shooting makes the difference.

For outdoor creators, the MagGo X doesn't just offer speed – it also offers protection. The bag is built with 900D water-resistant nylon, has an IPX3 weather rating, and features an EVA-modeled hardshell top to shield your gear from drops, bumps, and the elements.

Inside, custom-fit dividers cradle your camera and lenses with care, and even a grab-and-go mini pouch.

But you might be wondering: with such easy access, isn't it also easier for someone else to grab your gear? The MagGo X has a quick-lock buckle sitting hidden against your body, and opens only from the inside, providing subtle yet effective anti-theft protection.

ABOVE: Watch the MagGo X trailer

As mentioned, camera bags don't usually spark the same excitement as shiny new gear – but the MagGo X is bringing something fresh to the table and might change the game for gear-loving creatives who care about speed, security and style.

The sling is available to pre-order on Kickstarter with prices starting at £99 (approximately $134 / AU$207) and savings of up to £65 ($88 / AU$136) on the retail price.

Editor's note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

