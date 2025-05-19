Camera bag giant Think Tank has unveiled two new bags – and they both have unusual features. The new Think Tank Walker Pro Rolling is both a backpack and rolling bag in one, while the BackLight Long Lens is made specifically for wildlife and sports photographers hauling big glass.

Designed for urban photographers, the Walker Pro Rolling functions as a trolley luggage on smooth ground and converts to a backpack when rolling isn’t an option. While the Walker Pro Rolling isn’t the company’s first roller-and backpack in one, the Walker Pro Rolling takes the slim, streamlined look of the brand’s Walker Pro backpack line and adds rolling versatility.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Think Tank says the new Walker Pro Rolling has been redesigned with both more room and tougher materials, aiming for a “sleek, urban tech look.” The slim design is also geared for mobility and navigating through tight spaces on wheels or when worn. The bag also fits most carry on dimension requirements (though some airlines may differ).

(Image credit: Think Tank)

The bag is designed to fit one gripped camera body plus a smaller second body and 4-6 lenses. The bag can accommodate a larger 400mm f/2.8 lens and still have room for a new smaller lenses as well, Think Tank says.

Along with the main gear compartment, the Walker Pro Rolling also has a 16-inch laptop sleeve, along with quick-access pockets for small accessories and a water bottle.

The Think Tank BackLight Long Lens

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Announced alongside the Walker Pro Rolling, the Think Tank BackLight Long Lens is designed for an entirely different type of photography. Where the Rolling is made for urban treks, the BackLight is designed for wildlife photographers trekking through nature with large lenses.

The BackLight Long Lens, as the name hints, is designed around a space that’s large enough to hold a 600mm f/4 or an 800mm f/5.6. Access to that roomy gear compartment is through the back panel, which also helps keep the backpack’s straps out of the dirt when placing the bag on the ground the retrieve gear.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Along with the room for a large lens and camera, the bag also has a seven liter compartment for personal items, like a jacket or snacks. Tripods can latch onto the front or sides of the bag, while the laptop sleeve is large enough for a 13-inch device.

To hike with such large glass, the bag uses a nine-point harness system and breathable lubar support, Think Tank says. The BackLight is made with 420D Dynatech nylon, lockable YKK zippers and it includes a camouflage rain cover.

Both camera bags are expected to be available at the end of June. Pricing has not yet been announced.

You may also like

Browse the best camera bags or the best camera backpacks.