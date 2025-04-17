The best UK price ever for the DJI Mini 4 Pro – my favourite premium ultralight drone!
This amazing deal is bound to fly because photographers and creators love the power and features of the DJI Mini 4 Pro and it's the best UK price ever
I'm a drone expert who has been building and flying high-end camera drones since before the time you could buy them ready-made, and reviewing every one that comes out. Even then I was still amazed by the Mini 4 Pro which crams so much tech into such a lightweight that it comes in under the UK's lowest 250g (8.8oz) weight threshold – that means you can fly it nearly anywhere (with certain common sense restrictions; check the CAA's drone code here).
Save £70 on quite possibly the only drone you'll ever need – certainly the highest-end drone in its weight category. This is professional quality in a go-anywhere size, and it comes with all the premium features, not just in the camera but the airframe too, including collision sense and avoid. Offer ends April 21.
📸 4K/60FPS video / 10-bit color mode
📸 Remotely rotate the camera to true vertical mode
🚁 Collision sensors, 20km range, GPS 'Return to home'
DCW review rating: ★★★★★
Price comparison:
Amazon.co.uk £689 £619
You might think me over-generous, because when I reviewed the Mini 4 Pro I gave it the full 5 stars, but it really does represent the pinnacle of drone tech – or at least it did about 18 months ago. More than that it managed to cram them into such a lightweight weight it was useful for everyone.
Despite that, it retains a very straightforward ease of use. Both the technology is reliable (things like very strong radio range, so your preview video doesn't drop out while you're flying), and DJI's years of developing a slick user interface are apparent.
It also boasts features which are not yet available in much heavier drones that you might see used on movie productions – things like the ability to remotely rotate the main camera so you don't need to crop pictures but can shoot full resolution images & video for social media.
This, and a camera able to record 10-bit video, huge RAW photos and even 100fps slow-mo is what makes it able to keep up with the pros. If you have the budget for this drone (and that's looking a lot easier right now) you also get premium safety tools like collision sensors actually make it more useful for beginners than cheaper options too.
All together, that's why I think of this as the only drone many people – especially content creators & photographers – will ever need.
