Skyrover X1 Fly More Combo falls to $599 – That's a HUGE $299 saving
Now $599: Skyrover X1 Fly More Combo delivers big 8K value - now for less!
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The Skyrover X1 Fly More Combo has dropped to just $599, down from $898, delivering a hefty $299 saving on a feature-packed aerial setup that’s clearly aiming well above its price point.
For anyone looking to get into serious drone work without jumping straight into premium territory, this is a deal that immediately stands out.
Prime Member Price: The Skyrover X1 Fly More Combo is a compact, sub-250g drone that pairs 4K video and 8K photo capabilities with extended flight time and smart tracking features, making it a versatile all-in-one aerial kit for creators on the move.
What makes the X1 particularly compelling is just how much it offers for the money. You’re getting an ultra-lightweight drone under 249g, meaning it’s travel-friendly and far less restrictive to fly, paired with 8K photo capability and smooth 4K/60fps video. It’s a combination that puts it firmly in creator territory without the usual premium barrier.
The Fly More Combo is where this deal really starts to make sense. With three batteries included, you’re looking at up to 96 minutes of total flight time, alongside a charging hub and accessories that make it a genuinely usable system straight out of the box. This isn’t just a drone, it’s a complete kit designed to keep you shooting longer and more efficiently.
There’s also a strong emphasis on ease of use here. Features like 360-degree obstacle sensing, intelligent tracking, and long-range transmission up to 15km make it accessible for beginners while still offering enough control and performance for more experienced users. It’s very much part of that new wave of drones that prioritize usability without sacrificing capability.
At $599, this feels like a genuinely aggressive price point for what’s on offer. A $299 saving on a full-featured 8K drone system is hard to ignore, and if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into aerial photography or upgrade your setup, this is very much it.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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