As an American drone pilot, I’m faced with a future of a decreasing number of high-tech drones available in the US, thanks to a ban on all foreign-made drones. But consumer drone maker SkyRover has issued a new promise to not only remain in the US, but to “explore” US-based manufacturing and supply chain.

Skyrover is a relatively new drone brand that appeared so quietly and suddenly that many speculated that the brand was actually an offshoot of the popular drone maker DJI and that the new company was a spinoff to keep DJI drones available in the US amid a threatened DJI drone ban set to happen in December 2025.

But the expected December 2025 DJI ban came with a surprise: the Federal Communications Commission didn’t just ban DJI but “all foreign-made drones.” The ban doesn’t affect existing products, but prevents future launches from receiving the proper FCC approval to be legally sold in the US. Skyrover, like DJI, is based in China.

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The problem? While there are a few US-based drone companies, those brands make enterprise business drones and military drones, not consumer drones for photography and videography. The move effectively prevents US drone pilots like myself from accessing the latest tech until a consumer drone-maker can establish US-based manufacturing – and the even tougher challenge of sourcing most parts and materials from the US.

But four months after the drone ban, we finally have a consumer drone band that has publicly shared that it is exploring US-based manufacturing. The news comes from an official statement from Skrover, telling US customers that “we’re here to stay.”

The announcement shares the brand’s long-term plan for keeping drones in the US. Within the next year, the company says it plans to “maintain full FCC compliance across all products.” It didn’t detail exactly how it plans to do so. The law that brought the ban does allow companies to apply for an FCC exemption, but so far, it hasn’t been clear how easy such an exemption would be to obtain.

Within the next 2-3 years, SkyRover wants to build a stronger local team in the US and enhance partnerships with retailers.

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But the company’s long-term, 5-year plan says that the company will “explore US-based manufacturing and a localized supply chain.” Now, “explore” just means that the company is looking into manufacturing and those plans aren’t solid yet, but it is a sign of hope for American drone photographers.

“Over the next five years, we will continue to invest in research and development, bringing new products to consumers every year,” SkyRover wrote. “Continuous innovation is our way of communicating with customers — letting technology inspire exploration and the joy of discovering the world.”

SkyRover’s statement isn’t my only sign of hope as a US drone pilot. DJI has filed a lawsuit, claiming that the drone ban is unconstitutional and violates the right to due process by enacting the ban without any evidence of a threat to national security.

Some SkyRover drones are discounted in spring sales right now, including $359 for the SkyRover S1 bundle with extra batteries and $599 for the SkyRover X1 for $599. Several DJI drones are discounted right now, including $500 off a DJI Mini 5 Pro bundle, $340 off the DJI Avata 2, and a DJI beginner drone for $209.

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