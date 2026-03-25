Save a MASSIVE $340 on this DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo deal as it drops to $859

The DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo has dropped to just $859, down from $1,199, delivering a massive $340 saving on one of the most immersive FPV drone experiences currently available.

For anyone looking to step into first-person flight without the usual complexity, this is a deal that instantly stands out.

Save $340 DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo: was $1,199 now $859 at Amazon The DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo is an immersive FPV camera drone designed for adrenaline-filled aerial filming, pairing the Avata 2’s stabilized 4K ultra-wide camera with DJI Goggles and the intuitive RC Motion controller to deliver cinematic first-person flight and agile maneuverability in a compact, beginner-friendly package.

What makes the Avata 2 so compelling is how it redefines what drone flying can feel like. This isn’t your traditional aerial camera, it’s an FPV system designed to put you in the cockpit, pairing the drone with DJI Goggles and a motion controller for a fully immersive experience. The result is a far more dynamic, intuitive way to capture footage that feels closer to flying than filming.

In terms of performance, it backs that experience up with serious capability. You’re getting ultra-wide 4K video, smooth stabilization, and responsive flight controls, all wrapped into a design that’s built for both safety and agility. Features like built-in propeller guards and intuitive flight modes make it approachable for beginners while still offering enough depth for more advanced users.

The Fly Smart Combo is where the value really comes into its own. With the inclusion of goggles, controller, and batteries, it’s a complete ecosystem straight out of the box, removing the need for additional purchases and letting you focus entirely on the experience. It’s a setup designed to get you flying immediately, and that simplicity is a big part of its appeal.

At $859, this feels like one of the strongest drone deals available right now. A $340 saving on a full FPV system from DJI is hard to ignore, and if you’ve been curious about immersive drone flying or looking to elevate your content, this is very much the moment to jump in.