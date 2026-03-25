Save a MASSIVE $340 on this DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo deal as it drops to $859
DJI slashes $340 off the Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo
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The DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo has dropped to just $859, down from $1,199, delivering a massive $340 saving on one of the most immersive FPV drone experiences currently available.
For anyone looking to step into first-person flight without the usual complexity, this is a deal that instantly stands out.
The DJI Avata 2 Fly Smart Combo is an immersive FPV camera drone designed for adrenaline-filled aerial filming, pairing the Avata 2’s stabilized 4K ultra-wide camera with DJI Goggles and the intuitive RC Motion controller to deliver cinematic first-person flight and agile maneuverability in a compact, beginner-friendly package.
What makes the Avata 2 so compelling is how it redefines what drone flying can feel like. This isn’t your traditional aerial camera, it’s an FPV system designed to put you in the cockpit, pairing the drone with DJI Goggles and a motion controller for a fully immersive experience. The result is a far more dynamic, intuitive way to capture footage that feels closer to flying than filming.
In terms of performance, it backs that experience up with serious capability. You’re getting ultra-wide 4K video, smooth stabilization, and responsive flight controls, all wrapped into a design that’s built for both safety and agility. Features like built-in propeller guards and intuitive flight modes make it approachable for beginners while still offering enough depth for more advanced users.
The Fly Smart Combo is where the value really comes into its own. With the inclusion of goggles, controller, and batteries, it’s a complete ecosystem straight out of the box, removing the need for additional purchases and letting you focus entirely on the experience. It’s a setup designed to get you flying immediately, and that simplicity is a big part of its appeal.
At $859, this feels like one of the strongest drone deals available right now. A $340 saving on a full FPV system from DJI is hard to ignore, and if you’ve been curious about immersive drone flying or looking to elevate your content, this is very much the moment to jump in.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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