This $105 saving makes the HoverAir X1 ProMax 8K a must-buy for $594
Now $594: The HoverAir X1 ProMax 8K just got even more tempting
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The HoverAir X1 ProMax 8K has just dropped to $594, down from its usual $699, delivering a solid $105 saving on one of the most exciting compact flying cameras currently on the market.
For anyone looking to step into aerial content creation without the complexity of a traditional drone setup, this is a deal that immediately stands out.
The HoverAir X1 Promax 8K is a compact, self-flying drone that combines true 8K video, a large 1/1.3-inch sensor, and intelligent tracking modes to deliver cinematic, hands-free aerial footage in a pocket-sized design.
What makes the ProMax 8K so appealing is how effortlessly it blends simplicity with serious imaging power. This is a self-flying camera designed to follow, frame, and capture you automatically, removing the need for a controller while still delivering crisp 8K video. It’s built for creators who want dynamic footage without the learning curve, and that’s exactly where it shines.
At this reduced price, the value proposition becomes even clearer. You’re not just buying a drone, you’re investing in a tool that opens up entirely new creative angles, whether that’s travel content, outdoor adventures, or social-first video. The compact, foldable design means it’s something you can genuinely take anywhere, rather than something that stays at home because it feels like too much effort.
There’s also a growing shift toward devices like this that prioritize usability over complexity. The HoverAir X1 ProMax 8K leans into that perfectly, offering intelligent flight modes, subject tracking, and automated capture that make it accessible to beginners while still delivering results that feel polished and professional.
At $594, this is one of those deals that feels genuinely well-timed. A $105 saving on a device that simplifies aerial shooting while delivering standout image quality makes it an easy recommendation for anyone looking to elevate their content without overcomplicating the process.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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